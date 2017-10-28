High School Soccer

These two Sehome soccer players connected for multiple goals in this playoff game

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

October 28, 2017 9:21 PM

The combination of Sophia Pagnotta and Hannah Moore was on full display Saturday as the Mariners continued their run through the 2A District Tournament with a 2-1 win over Archbishop Murphy.

Moore found Pagnotta on goals in the 37th and 60th minutes in a win that Sehome coach Andria Fountain called dominating.

“I felt like we put a solid game together,” Fountain said. “We were knocked out of districts by Archbishop last year so some of these girls got their redemption.”

Sehome will play the winner of Lakewood and Liberty on Oct. 31.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again

    The Squalicum High School girls' soccer team repeated as Class 2A state champions with a 4-0 win over Ridgefield on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Shoreline Stadium.

Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again

Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again 1:22

Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again

Video: Dorr, Fowler lead Squalicum girls' soccer to district title 2:06

Video: Dorr, Fowler lead Squalicum girls' soccer to district title
Video: Smith, Holt star for Lions in elimination 1:44

Video: Smith, Holt star for Lions in elimination

View More Video