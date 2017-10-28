These two Sehome soccer players connected for multiple goals in this playoff game

The combination of Sophia Pagnotta and Hannah Moore was on full display Saturday as the Mariners continued their run through the 2A District Tournament with a 2-1 win over Archbishop Murphy.
Moore found Pagnotta on goals in the 37th and 60th minutes in a win that Sehome coach Andria Fountain called dominating.
“I felt like we put a solid game together,” Fountain said. “We were knocked out of districts by Archbishop last year so some of these girls got their redemption.”
Sehome will play the winner of Lakewood and Liberty on Oct. 31.
