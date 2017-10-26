High School Soccer

Sehome led by just a goal going into halftime; could the Mariners hang on for the win?

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

October 26, 2017 9:56 PM

Sehome’s leading goal scorer Sophia Pagnotta set the tone for her team’s opening match in the Class 2A district tournament by scoring first in the Mariners’ 6-0 win over Anacortes Thursday at Whatcom Community College.

Pagnotta’s goal in the 33rd minute came on a penalty kick that she skimmed across the grass on the left side past the keeper. But the Mariners (11-3-3, 9-2-2 NWC) didn’t add any more goals in the first half.

Sehome coach Andria Fountain said she talked to her team about passing strategies that would give the Mariners more opportunities out of halftime.

“I just knew we should have had more goals by then,” Fountain said.

Mia Neil and Zola Carbone got the message loud and clear as they each added two goals in the second half. Both of Neil’s goals were on headers within eight minutes of each other. Katie Perkins added the final goal for the Mariners.

Sehome will travel to Archbishop Murphy Friday to play the No. 4 seed Wildcats.

