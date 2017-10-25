High School Soccer

Squalicum’s passing may have been ‘a tad’ off; but this certainly wasn’t

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

October 25, 2017 9:59 PM

For 90 minutes, Squalicum girls soccer coach Jose Rodriguez watched his team not look bad, but be off by just a little bit in a play-in game to the Class 3A Northwest District Wednesday at Edmonds Stadium.

“We were just off a tad the entire night,” Rodriguez said. “Our passes were just slightly off, and we couldn’t finish it off in regular time.”

But Squalicum didn’t miss in the shootout, as it converted all five penalty kicks, while Meadowdale missed its first chance, allowing the Storm to advance to the double-elimination portion of the tournament. Squalicum (11-2-4) moves on to face Edmonds-Woodway in the first round at 3 p.m. Saturday at Edmonds Stadium.

Olivia Benner, Dakota Carson, Natalie Shikany, Sophie Nguyen and Mariana Madera made their penalty kids, in that order, while the Mustangs’ first shot sailed high.

Rodriguez said the Storm did start to show some flashes that it was putting things together during the first 20 minutes of the second half, but it wasn’t able to get on the scoreboard. Fortunately keeper Miranda Rodriguez, who was coming back from what Rodriguez called a “slight injury” kept Meadowdale at bay by playing “very strong and very tough.”

Related stories from The Bellingham Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again

    The Squalicum High School girls' soccer team repeated as Class 2A state champions with a 4-0 win over Ridgefield on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Shoreline Stadium.

Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again

Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again 1:22

Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again

Video: Dorr, Fowler lead Squalicum girls' soccer to district title 2:06

Video: Dorr, Fowler lead Squalicum girls' soccer to district title
Video: Smith, Holt star for Lions in elimination 1:44

Video: Smith, Holt star for Lions in elimination

View More Video