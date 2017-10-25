Squalicum’s passing may have been ‘a tad’ off; but this certainly wasn’t

For 90 minutes, Squalicum girls soccer coach Jose Rodriguez watched his team not look bad, but be off by just a little bit in a play-in game to the Class 3A Northwest District Wednesday at Edmonds Stadium.

“We were just off a tad the entire night,” Rodriguez said. “Our passes were just slightly off, and we couldn’t finish it off in regular time.”

But Squalicum didn’t miss in the shootout, as it converted all five penalty kicks, while Meadowdale missed its first chance, allowing the Storm to advance to the double-elimination portion of the tournament. Squalicum (11-2-4) moves on to face Edmonds-Woodway in the first round at 3 p.m. Saturday at Edmonds Stadium.

Olivia Benner, Dakota Carson, Natalie Shikany, Sophie Nguyen and Mariana Madera made their penalty kids, in that order, while the Mustangs’ first shot sailed high.

Rodriguez said the Storm did start to show some flashes that it was putting things together during the first 20 minutes of the second half, but it wasn’t able to get on the scoreboard. Fortunately keeper Miranda Rodriguez, who was coming back from what Rodriguez called a “slight injury” kept Meadowdale at bay by playing “very strong and very tough.”