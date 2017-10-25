Meridian played a ‘fast and talented King’s squad tough; could the Trojans escape with a win?

The Meridian girls soccer managed to keep it close for a while, but King’s pulled away midway through the second half and handed the Trojans a 3-1 loss in the semifinals of the Class 1A Northwest District Tournament Wednesday in Shoreline.

“It was a good game – quite a battle,” Meridian coach Paula French said. “They are fast and talented at every position. ... Physical and fast is how I would describe them.”

The Trojans (7-7-4) didn’t back down, though, and even managed to pull even early in the second half at 2-2. Meridian got goals from Lindsey Moore and Tenley Swope and added an own goal.

Sophomore keeper Kailee Richter also had a good game, French said, as she “held her ground against some very threatening forwards.”

Meridian will now face Nooksack Valley in a 1 p.m. elimination game Saturday at Whatcom Community College. The Trojans won the regular-season meeting between the two team on Oct. 7.