For 70 minutes they kept the pressure on with little show for it, then this happened

Lynden girls soccer coach Brent De Ruyter admits he was getting a little concerned.

Through the first 70 minutes of Wednesday’s Class 1A Northwest District semifinal against South Whidbey, he’d seen his team create opportunity after opportunity. But all the Lyncs had to show for it was Libby Hielkema’s knuckle ball goal on a corner kick in the 47th minute, which the Falcons managed to equalize in the 58th.

But with time running down, Kiley Roetcisoender scored twice – an unassisted goal in the 71st minute and one off Hielkema’s assist in the 79th – to lift LC to a 3-1 victory at Whatcom Community College.

“I was worried there for a while, until the floodgates opened late,” De Ruyter said. “We kept pressuring, kept pressuring. We had a lot of balls served into the box and created a lot of opportunities. The girls handled it and stayed focused, though there was some frustration in the first half.”

The Lyncs ended up out shooting South Whidbey 30-2 in the game.

With the win, Lynden Christian moves on to the district championship game against King’s 3 p.m. Saturday at WCC and will play for its first trip to the state tournament since 2011.