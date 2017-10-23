Nooksack Valley ended a four-year soccer playoff drought; could it get a victory?

The Nooksack Valley girls soccer team has not made a postseason appearance since 2013, and it may have showed early in a 5-1 first-round loss Monday at South Whidbey in the Class 1A Northwest District Playoffs.
“We struggled putting things together in the first half,” Pioneers coach Kevin Rus said. “Just mentally getting into the game, it took a while to get into the postseason and get a feel for what it was like.”
South Whidbey took advantage, scoring four first-half goals.
But after getting a feel of postseason play, Nooksack (1-12-2) made some big improvements during the second half. They also got a goal from Chloe Cowman off an assist from Grace Vanderheiden.
“We struggled as a team in the first half, and as a team, we were able to pick it up in the second half,” Rus said. “Grace was able to get the ball to Chloe based on everything that we had done as a team to that point.”
The Pioneers hope to get off to a quicker start Saturday when they face the loser of Wednesday’s Meridian-King’s semifinal in a 1 p.m. elimination game at Whatcom Community College.
