The Meridian soccer team wanted a quick start in its playoff opener; was that enough?

The Meridian girls soccer team had no designs on easing into the postseason – the Trojans wanted to come out aggressive.
“Our goal was to have high intensity and put immediate pressure on them for the first 15 minutes or so,” Meridian coach Paula French said of her team’s first-round showdown with Bothell Cedar Park Christian in the Class 1A Northwest District Playoffs. “I thought they did a really good job of that, and we got two goals in the first 10 minutes. We wanted to see what they had, and then we did a good job of keeping up the pace and the intensity.”
The Trojans certainly did, as they ran away with a 7-1 victory Monday at Whatcom Community College, sending them to the tournament semifinals 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cascade Conference No. 1 seed King’s.
Tenley Swope led the way offensively for Meridian (7-6-4), scoring three goals, while Mikhayla Boyd, Mali Mack, Lindsey Moore and senior Victoryia Melnyk, who scored her first goal of the season, rounded out the scoring for the Trojans, but they weren’t alone in having big days.
“Our midfield played really well, keeping possession of the ball until we were able to thread passes through to get scoring opportunities,” French said.
