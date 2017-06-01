Squalicum’s Tyler Hughes, left, and Lynden’s Nick Parris share All-NWC Offensive MVP honors, while Bellingham goal keeper Joesph Worley grabs Defensive MVP selection.
High School Soccer

June 01, 2017 1:06 PM

These area soccer players were honored by the league’s coaches on the All-NWC team

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Squalicum senior Tyler Hughes and Lynden senior Nick Parris shared Offensive Most Valuable Player honors on the All-Northwest Conference Boys’ Soccer Team, while Bellingham senior goal keeper Joseph Worley was the lone Defensive MVP selected by the league’s coaches.

Hughes helped the Storm reach the first round of the Class 3A State Playoffs this spring, while Lynden and Bellingham were each eliminated in the Class 2A Bi-District Tournament. Lynden’s Drew Smiley was chosen the Coach of the Year.

Sehome senior Charlie Greenan, Ferndale senior Sam Boulos and Lynden freshman Carlos Cartangena were selected first-team defenders along with Burlington-Edison senior Alan Garcia and Tigers junior goal keeper Julian Houston.

Bellingham junior Spencer Sumpter, Squalicum juniors Ale Tomasi and Carl Petersen and Meridian senior Jordan Birnel highlighted the first-team midfield selections along with Anacortes junior Kenji Nystrom.

The first-team forwards were Sehome junior Danny Fazio, Bellingham juniors Aaron Carter and Casey Carter and Sedro-Woolley senior Adrian Vasquez.

Whatcom County players earning second-team recognition were: Bellingham’s Christian Ramos and Miles Henkel; Ferndale’s Josh Garza; Lynden’s Jose Rios and Caleb Hicks; Lynden Christian’s Carson Janzen; Meridian’s Joe Wilson; Mount Baker’s Wylie Suda and Jesus Torerro; Sehome’s Skyler Weight; Squalicum’s Tlyler Nguyen, Ben Petersen and Johnny Zvalza.

All-Northwest Conference Boys’ Soccer team

Co-Offensive MVPs: Tyler Hughes (Squalicum) and Nick Parris (Lynden

Defensive MVP: Joeseph Worley (Lynden)

Coach of the Year: Drew Smiley (Lynden)

First team

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Jordan Birnel

Meridian

M

Sr.

Sam Boulos

Ferndale

D

Sr.

Carlos Cartangena

Lynden

D

Fr.

Aaron Carter

Bellingham

F

Jr.

Casey Carter

Bellingham

F

Jr.

Danny Fazio

Sehome

F

Jr.

Alan Garcia

Burlington-Edison

D

Sr.

Charlie Greenan

Sehome

D

Sr.

Julian Houston

Burlington-Edison

G

Jr.

Kenji Nystrom

Anacortes

M

Jr.

Carl Petersen

Squalicum

M

Jr.

Spencer Sumpter

Bellingham

M

Jr.

Ale Tomasi

Squalicum

M

Jr.

Adrian Vasquez

Sedro-Woolley

F

Sr.

Second team

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Anthony Arce

Sedro-Woolley

M

Sr.

Rodrigo Garcia

Lakewood

G

Sr.

Josh Garza

Ferndale

M

Sr.

Miles Henkel

Bellingham

M

Jr.

Caleb Hicks

Lynden

F

Sr.

Carson Janzen

Lynden Christian

F

Jr.

Tlyler Nguyen

Squalicum

D

Sr.

Ben Petersen

Squalicum

F

Sr.

Christian Ramos

Bellingham

D

Jr.

Jose Rios

Lynden

M

So.

Wylie Suda

Mount Baker

M

Sr.

Jesus Torerro

Mount Baker

F

Sr.

Skyler Weight

Sehome

D

So.

Joe Wilson

Meridian

D

Sr.

Johnny Zvalza

Squalicum

F

Sr.

