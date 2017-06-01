These area soccer players were honored by the league’s coaches on the All-NWC team

Squalicum senior Tyler Hughes and Lynden senior Nick Parris shared Offensive Most Valuable Player honors on the All-Northwest Conference Boys’ Soccer Team, while Bellingham senior goal keeper Joseph Worley was the lone Defensive MVP selected by the league’s coaches.
Hughes helped the Storm reach the first round of the Class 3A State Playoffs this spring, while Lynden and Bellingham were each eliminated in the Class 2A Bi-District Tournament. Lynden’s Drew Smiley was chosen the Coach of the Year.
Sehome senior Charlie Greenan, Ferndale senior Sam Boulos and Lynden freshman Carlos Cartangena were selected first-team defenders along with Burlington-Edison senior Alan Garcia and Tigers junior goal keeper Julian Houston.
Bellingham junior Spencer Sumpter, Squalicum juniors Ale Tomasi and Carl Petersen and Meridian senior Jordan Birnel highlighted the first-team midfield selections along with Anacortes junior Kenji Nystrom.
The first-team forwards were Sehome junior Danny Fazio, Bellingham juniors Aaron Carter and Casey Carter and Sedro-Woolley senior Adrian Vasquez.
Whatcom County players earning second-team recognition were: Bellingham’s Christian Ramos and Miles Henkel; Ferndale’s Josh Garza; Lynden’s Jose Rios and Caleb Hicks; Lynden Christian’s Carson Janzen; Meridian’s Joe Wilson; Mount Baker’s Wylie Suda and Jesus Torerro; Sehome’s Skyler Weight; Squalicum’s Tlyler Nguyen, Ben Petersen and Johnny Zvalza.
All-Northwest Conference Boys’ Soccer team
Co-Offensive MVPs: Tyler Hughes (Squalicum) and Nick Parris (Lynden
Defensive MVP: Joeseph Worley (Lynden)
Coach of the Year: Drew Smiley (Lynden)
First team
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Jordan Birnel
Meridian
M
Sr.
Sam Boulos
Ferndale
D
Sr.
Carlos Cartangena
Lynden
D
Fr.
Aaron Carter
Bellingham
F
Jr.
Casey Carter
Bellingham
F
Jr.
Danny Fazio
Sehome
F
Jr.
Alan Garcia
Burlington-Edison
D
Sr.
Charlie Greenan
Sehome
D
Sr.
Julian Houston
Burlington-Edison
G
Jr.
Kenji Nystrom
Anacortes
M
Jr.
Carl Petersen
Squalicum
M
Jr.
Spencer Sumpter
Bellingham
M
Jr.
Ale Tomasi
Squalicum
M
Jr.
Adrian Vasquez
Sedro-Woolley
F
Sr.
Second team
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Anthony Arce
Sedro-Woolley
M
Sr.
Rodrigo Garcia
Lakewood
G
Sr.
Josh Garza
Ferndale
M
Sr.
Miles Henkel
Bellingham
M
Jr.
Caleb Hicks
Lynden
F
Sr.
Carson Janzen
Lynden Christian
F
Jr.
Tlyler Nguyen
Squalicum
D
Sr.
Ben Petersen
Squalicum
F
Sr.
Christian Ramos
Bellingham
D
Jr.
Jose Rios
Lynden
M
So.
Wylie Suda
Mount Baker
M
Sr.
Jesus Torerro
Mount Baker
F
Sr.
Skyler Weight
Sehome
D
So.
Joe Wilson
Meridian
D
Sr.
Johnny Zvalza
Squalicum
F
Sr.
