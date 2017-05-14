High School Soccer

May 14, 2017 6:19 AM

Squalicum boys’ soccer takes 3rd place in district tourney

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

After locking up a state playoff berth with a win Thursday, the Squalicum boys’ soccer team put the finishing touches on its district tournament run by beating Shorecrest 2-0 on Saturday at Shoreline Stadium.

With the win, the Storm captured third place in the 3A Wesco District Tournament. Squalicum will be making its first appearance at the 3A State Tournament after making the move to 3A in 2016.

“I don’t want to change a whole lot at this point,” Squalicum coach Joe McAuliffe said. “For us, it’s just making sure we keep pressuring teams.”

Squalicum supplied pressure from the midfield against Shorecrest as midfielders Tyler Hughes and Carl Peterson each scored goals. Hughes scored unassisted in the 30th minute for his third goal in the tournament.

“Tyler is just a handful,” McAuliffe said. “He can play anywhere and he’s often double-teamed which gives our other midfielders space.”

Peterson’s goal came in the 76th minute on an assist by Justice Chala. McAuliffe said it was a relatively quiet game due to his team controlling the ball.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L-T

W-L-T

Squalicum (3A)

18-1-1

12-0-1

Bellingham (2A)

13-4-1

11-1-1

Lynden (2A)

13-5-1

10-2-1

Sehome (2A)

10-5-5

8-1-4

Anacortes (2A)

8-7-1

7-5-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

8-8-3

6-5-2

Meridian (1A)

8-9-2

6-6-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

7-7-3

5-6-2

Ferndale (3A)

6-8-2

5-7-1

Mount Baker (1A)

7-11-1

5-7-1

Blaine (2A)

5-10-2

4-7-2

Lynden Christian (1A)

2-13-2

1-10-2

Lakewood (2A)

2-12-2

0-11-2

Nooksack Valley (1A)

1-14-1

0-12-1

