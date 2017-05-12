Squalicum soccer team bounces back, clinches state berth

After losing a match for the first time all year on Tuesday, the Squalicum boys’ soccer team bounced back nicely Thursday to clinch a state playoff berth. The Storm spread the wealth among multiple goal scorers as it took care of Shorecrest 5-1 at Shoreline Stadium.
With the win, Squalicum is guaranteed either third or fourth place in the 3A Wesco District Tournament, and will face off with Shorecrest at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Shoreline Stadium to determine which spot it gets entering state.
“We’re ecstatic,” Squalicum coach Joe McAuliffe said. “Our last game was disappointing so it was good to have a good team effort today.”
Tyler Hughes and Justice Chala each converted two goals, and Ale Tomasi scored the match’s first goal on a free kick he bent around a wall of six defenders.
Hughes also connected on a free kick in the 73rd minute from about 22 yards out that knuckled into the upper corner of the net.
Class 2A
Cedarcrest 2, Lynden 1 – With their backs against the wall, the Lions picked a bad time to have an off game.
The Lions started out hot as Austin Anderson assisted Jobandeep Dhillon on a free kick in the 30th minute, but Lynden didn’t step on the gas and allowed Cedarcrest to tie the game with 15 minutes left.
In the shootout, Cedarcrest netted three goals while Lynden only converted on one chance and the Lions were eliminated from the postseason.
“That wasn’t our best game,” Lynden coach Drew Smiley said. “It might have been the pressure of playing for our playoff lives, but it was just one of those numb games.”
Liberty 2, Sehome 0 – Sehome was also fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive, but was silenced by Liberty on Thursday.
The Mariners didn’t score more than one goal in a game during the tournament, and were shutout Thursday for the fourth time this season. Sehome finishes the season 10-5-5 and misses out on a state berth after finishing fourth at state last year.
Class 1A
Seattle Academy 1, Mount Baker 0 – The visiting Mountaineers lost a Class 1A Bi-District Tournament elimination game to the host Cardinals. Mount Baker finishes the year 7-11-1, and 5-7-1 in league play.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
17-1-1
12-0-1
Bellingham (2A)
13-4-1
11-1-1
Lynden (2A)
13-5-1
10-2-1
Sehome (2A)
10-5-5
8-1-4
Anacortes (2A)
8-7-1
7-5-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
8-8-3
6-5-2
Meridian (1A)
8-9-2
6-6-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-7-3
5-6-2
Ferndale (3A)
6-8-2
5-7-1
Mount Baker (1A)
7-11-1
5-7-1
Blaine (2A)
5-10-2
4-7-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-13-2
1-10-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-12-2
0-11-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-14-1
0-12-1
Comments