Meridian boys’ soccer advances to bi-districts with win over South Whidbey

Normally, freshman forward Kevin Galiano would be taking aim at South Whidbey’s goal. But when Meridian and South Whidbey went to a shootout to determine which team would advance to the Class 1B Bi-District Tournament, coach Joe Spencer had other ideas.
“We’ve never had a true goalie all year and Kevin messed around in practice at goalie and was actually really successful,” Spencer said. “I figured there wasn’t a better time to try it than right now.”
It worked out for Meridian as Galiano made three saves which helped the Trojans win the shootout 4-3 on Saturday after being tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and going through two scoreless overtimes.
In regulation, Noah Richardson scored on a header after Jordan Birnel set him up with a corner kick in the 20th minute, but Meridian trailed 2-1 at halftime. Carlos Padilla-Solis knotted things up in the 63rd minute with a goal.
Mount Baker 3, Lynden Christian 2 – The host Mountaineers earned a win over Lynden Christian to advance to the Class 1A Bi-District Tournament, and end the Lyncs’ season. Mount Baker had to survive a double overtime thriller in which it beat South Whidbey 1-0 after winning a penalty kick battle 8-7. The Mountaineers lost to eventual district champion King’s in the semi-finals, but edged Lynden Christian to keep its season alive.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
15-0-1
12-0-1
Bellingham (2A)
13-2-1
11-1-1
Lynden (2A)
12-3-1
10-2-1
Sehome (2A)
9-3-5
8-1-4
Anacortes (2A)
8-7-1
7-5-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
8-7-3
6-5-2
Meridian (1A)
8-8-2
6-6-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-7-3
5-6-2
Ferndale (3A)
6-8-2
5-7-1
Mount Baker (1A)
7-10-1
5-7-1
Blaine (2A)
5-10-2
4-7-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-13-2
1-10-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-12-2
0-11-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-14-1
0-12-1
