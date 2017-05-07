High School Soccer

May 07, 2017 8:27 AM

Meridian boys’ soccer advances to bi-districts with win over South Whidbey

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

Normally, freshman forward Kevin Galiano would be taking aim at South Whidbey’s goal. But when Meridian and South Whidbey went to a shootout to determine which team would advance to the Class 1B Bi-District Tournament, coach Joe Spencer had other ideas.

“We’ve never had a true goalie all year and Kevin messed around in practice at goalie and was actually really successful,” Spencer said. “I figured there wasn’t a better time to try it than right now.”

It worked out for Meridian as Galiano made three saves which helped the Trojans win the shootout 4-3 on Saturday after being tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and going through two scoreless overtimes.

In regulation, Noah Richardson scored on a header after Jordan Birnel set him up with a corner kick in the 20th minute, but Meridian trailed 2-1 at halftime. Carlos Padilla-Solis knotted things up in the 63rd minute with a goal.

Mount Baker 3, Lynden Christian 2 – The host Mountaineers earned a win over Lynden Christian to advance to the Class 1A Bi-District Tournament, and end the Lyncs’ season. Mount Baker had to survive a double overtime thriller in which it beat South Whidbey 1-0 after winning a penalty kick battle 8-7. The Mountaineers lost to eventual district champion King’s in the semi-finals, but edged Lynden Christian to keep its season alive.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L-T

W-L-T

Squalicum (3A)

15-0-1

12-0-1

Bellingham (2A)

13-2-1

11-1-1

Lynden (2A)

12-3-1

10-2-1

Sehome (2A)

9-3-5

8-1-4

Anacortes (2A)

8-7-1

7-5-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

8-7-3

6-5-2

Meridian (1A)

8-8-2

6-6-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

7-7-3

5-6-2

Ferndale (3A)

6-8-2

5-7-1

Mount Baker (1A)

7-10-1

5-7-1

Blaine (2A)

5-10-2

4-7-2

Lynden Christian (1A)

2-13-2

1-10-2

Lakewood (2A)

2-12-2

0-11-2

Nooksack Valley (1A)

1-14-1

0-12-1

