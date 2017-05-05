After lightning delay, Sehome strikes often to beat Granite Falls in 2A soccer playoffs

They started out slow, possibly due to a 30-minute lightning delay, but the Mariners weathered the storm in fine fashion as Sehome’s boys’ soccer team took care of Granite Falls 3-0 on Thursday at Civic Stadium.
According to Washington Interscholastic Activities Association rules, when a lightning strike is seen in the area, teams must wait 30 minutes until resuming play. The only reported strike happened just before both teams were set to be introduced.
Sehome entered the Class 2A District Tournament as the fifth seed facing the No. 12 seeded Tigers, and looked the part. The Mariners brought early pressure but couldn’t capitalize on multiple chances until sophomore forward Jon Gunn connected in the 18th minute. Gunn blasted a shot from just outside the box that Granite Falls’ goalie could only watch whiz past him.
Eleven minutes later, sophomore Skyler Weight chipped one of Sehome’s many corner kicks in the first half past the goalie on an assist by Danny Fazio. Colby Hansen got in on the action in the 32nd minute when he skimmed a shot towards the Granite Falls’ goal that found the inside of the post.
Sehome led 3-0 at halftime, but likely could have led by more. Ben Holroyd had numerous shots from the left side of the pitch, and Jacob Thomson almost converted on a bicycle kick that sailed over the crossbar.
For most of the first half, the ball stayed on Sehome’s offensive side of midfield. And it was more of the same in the second half. Despite multiple chances, neither team netted a goal in the second half.
The crossbar played spoiler to two shot attempts by Sehome in the second half. Once, the ball bounced from the hands of the Tigers’ keeper, off the crossbar and back into the keeper’s hands.
Sehome will face Lynden in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Civic Stadium. The Mariners played Lynden to a 0-0 draw on April 13.
