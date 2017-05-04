Meridian boy’s soccer whiffs on chances in loss to Sultan

A free kick in the seventh minute and a counter-attack goal as time expired were enough for Sultan to hand the Meridian boy’s soccer team a 2-0 loss in the semifinals of the Class 1A District Tournament on Wednesday at Whatcom Community College.
It wasn’t for a lack of chances though, as while Sultan scored the lone goal in the first half, Meridian coach Joe Spencer said his team had at least six chances to score compared to Sultan’s one. One of Meridian’s shots clanged off the crossbar in the first half, and it was more of the same in the second half, according to Spencer.
Spencer also said his team’s youth was a factor Wednesday.
“We played a little frantic,” Spencer said. “We start three freshman and we seemed out of sorts.”
Meridian will play South Whidbey at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Whatcom Community College. The winner advances to Bi-Districts and the loser’s season ends.
Cedarcrest 3, Blaine 0 – The Blaine boy’s soccer season came to an end Wednesday in a 3-0 loss to Cedarcrest in the first round of the Class 2A District Tournament at Cedarcrest High School.
After a scoreless first half, Blaine coach Gio Quesada said his team simply ran out of gas.
“We got tired,” Quesada said. “When you’re tired, you don’t think.”
Quesada said playing on turf sped the game up more than his team was used to playing on the grass at Pipeline Fields.
“I’m proud of our guys and this program,” Quesada said. “These guys made it really far this year.”
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
15-0-1
12-0-1
Bellingham (2A)
13-2-1
11-1-1
Lynden (2A)
12-3-1
10-2-1
Sehome (2A)
8-3-5
8-1-4
Anacortes (2A)
8-6-1
7-5-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-6-3
6-5-2
Meridian (1A)
7-8-2
6-6-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-6-3
5-6-2
Ferndale (3A)
6-8-2
5-7-1
Mount Baker (1A)
6-9-1
5-7-1
Blaine (2A)
5-10-2
4-7-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-12-2
1-10-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-12-2
0-11-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-14-1
0-12-1
