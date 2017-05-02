Bellingham boys’ soccer captures NWC regular season title

In a battle for the Class 2A regular season title, Bellingham boys’ soccer proved it was the superior team Monday as the Red Raiders earned a 3-0 Northwest Conference win over host Lynden.
“It was a great ending to our regular season and a huge test for the guys,” Bellingham coach Matt Zigulis said. “We wanted to build momentum heading into the postseason.”
Bellingham (13-2-1, 11-1-1) got off to a hot start as Connor Steward scored on an assist by Spencer Sumpter in the fourth minute. It was the only goal of the first half although Zigulis said Lynden applied pressure early.
Sumpter assisted Bellingham’s next goal in the 44th minute which was converted by Waylon Uhrig. Twin brothers Aaron and Casey Carter connected as Aaron scored the Red Raiders’ final goal.
After collecting the 2A title, Bellingham will likely host a match in the quarterfinals of the 2A District Tournament on Saturday.
Sultan 3, Lynden Christian 1 – A heartbreaking start to Lynden Christian’s first round match of the Class 1A District Tournament against Sultan set the tone as the Lyncs lost 3-1 on Monday.
The first goal of the game was scored by Sultan after a set piece shot was mishandled by Lynden Christian’s goalie, resulting in an own goal.
“That was one of those slow motion moments where the ball goes rolling into the net,” Lynden Christian coach Brent De Ruyter said. “But that was the story of the night. We did it to ourselves.”
Shortly after the own goal, Sultan added a goal in the eighth minute when Josh Morehead converted. Ten minutes later, Diego Hernandez scored Sultan’s third and final goal.
Lynden Christian responded in the 25th minute when Carson Janzen played a diagonal pass to Jordan Riddle who beat a defender and put the Lyncs on the scoreboard.
Lynden Christian will play the loser of Mount Baker/Kings in a winner-to-Bi-Districts/loser out scenario at 11 a.m. Saturday at Whatcom Community College.
“From here on out it’s about how we handle adversity,” De Ruyter said. “Our players will respond tomorrow in practice.”
Blaine 5, Lakewood 0 – Liam Lyons scored two goals as host Blaine earned a Northwest Conference win. The Borderites had 28 total shots and, if not for 15 saves made by Lakewood’s keeper, could have tallied more goals. Alieu Diaw, Kyle Sentkowski and Evan Potter all scored goals for Blaine.
Squalicum 3, Sedro-Woolley 3 – Carl Peterson netted a goal in the closing seconds of visiting Squalicum’s tie with Northwest Conference opponent Sedro-Woolley. The tie marked the Storm’s first non-win of the season after starting 15-0. Tyler Hughes scored Squalicum’s two other goals.
Mount Baker 1, South Whidbey 0 – The host Mountaineers earned a Class 1A District Tournament first round win against the visiting Falcons. Mount Baker will play King’s at 6 p.m. Wednesday at King’s High School.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
15-0-1
12-0-1
Bellingham (2A)
13-2-1
11-1-1
Lynden (2A)
12-3-1
10-2-1
Sehome (2A)
8-3-4
8-1-3
Anacortes (2A)
8-6-1
7-5-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-6-3
6-5-2
Meridian (1A)
7-7-2
6-6-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-6-3
5-6-2
Mount Baker (1A)
6-9-1
5-7-1
Ferndale (3A)
6-8-1
5-7-0
Blaine (2A)
5-9-2
4-7-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-12-2
1-10-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-12-2
0-11-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-14-1
0-12-1
