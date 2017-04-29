Garza’s two goals lead Ferndale soccer

Senior midfielder Josh Garza netted two goals and assisted on a third in host Ferndale’s 4-0 Northwest Conference win over Lakewood on Friday at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Garza scored the first goal in the 13th minute on an assist by Logan Roegele, and added his second in the 66th minute on an assist by Sam Boulos. Boulos also assisted Ferndale’s second goal in the 29th minute which was a corner kick that Javier Armada-Guillen headed into the upper corner of the net.
“He’s been our most consistent offensive player,” Ferndale coach Rigel Weis said of Garza. “He’s always in the mix for most goals and assists every year I’ve coached him. It was a good game for him, and a good game overall for us.”
Tate Freeman scored the Golden Eagles’ final goal in the 77th minute which Garza recorded the assist on.
Tyler Urke
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
15-0-0
12-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
12-2-1
10-1-1
Lynden (2A)
12-2-1
10-1-1
Sehome (2A)
8-3-4
8-1-3
Anacortes (2A)
8-5-1
7-4-1
Meridian (1A)
7-7-2
6-6-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-6-3
5-5-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-6-2
5-6-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-9-1
5-7-1
Ferndale (3A)
6-8-1
5-7-0
Blaine (2A)
4-9-2
3-7-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-11-2
1-10-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-11-2
0-10-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-14-1
0-12-1
