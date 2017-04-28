Meridian boys’ soccer sets sights on playoffs despite loss to Anacortes

With the best record in the Class 1A Northwest Conference, the Meridian boys’ soccer team pumped the brakes in its 3-1 loss to host Anacortes on Thursday with the district tournament looming next week.
“It was a good tune up getting us ready for the playoffs,” Meridian coach Joe Spencer said. “We’re mindful that in the grand scheme of things our business starts next week.”
Ernan Martinez scored the only goal for the Trojans in the 70th minute as Meridian avoided any injuries or red cards.
“We definitely got guys in and out,” Spencer said. “It was a clean, hard-fought workout.”
Lynden 7, Sedro-Woolley 0 – Ernesto Zamora recorded a hat trick to help host Lynden earn a Northwest Conference win. Nick Parris also helped the Lions’ cause as he netted two goals within the first 20 minutes. Lynden earned its 10th conference win of the season.
Blaine 3, Burlington-Edison 3 – The host Borderites tied with Burlington-Edison in a Northwest Conference matchup. Burlington (5-5-2) has a lead over Blaine (3-7-2) in the conference standings in the penultimate game of the season for both teams.
Sehome 4, Lynden Christian 0 – Host Sehome earned its eighth win of the season, and its sixth shutout in a Northwest Conference win over Lynden Christian. Sehome is in third place in the Class 2A standings with one game against Ferndale on Monday remaining.
Squalicum 7, Nooksack Valley 0 – Visiting Squalicum pushed its winning streak to 15 games as the Storm handily won a Northwest Conference game. Ale Tomasi, Tyler Hughes and Kamden Fix each scored twice as the Storm led 5-0 at halftime. Squalicum’s final game of the regular season will be at Sedro-Woolley on Monday.
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
15-0-0
12-0-0
Lynden (2A)
12-2-1
10-1-1
Bellingham (2A)
11-2-1
9-1-1
Sehome (2A)
8-3-4
8-1-3
Anacortes (2A)
8-5-1
7-4-1
Meridian (1A)
7-7-2
6-6-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-6-3
5-5-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-6-2
5-6-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-8-1
5-6-1
Ferndale (3A)
5-8-1
4-7-0
Blaine (2A)
4-9-2
3-7-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-11-2
1-10-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-10-2
0-9-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-14-1
0-12-1
