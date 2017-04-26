Potter’s two early goals boost Blaine over Lynden Christian

Evan Potter netted two goals in the first 12 minutes to help visiting Blaine earn a 3-2 Northwest Conference win over Lynden Christian on Tuesday at Meridian High School.
Lynden Christian answered in the 26th minute when Derek Kamena scored on an assist by Jordan Riddle, but Blaine responded at the start of the second half with a goal by Ethan Wilkett.
“We had plenty of chances, we just didn’t put things together,” Lynden Christian coach Brent De Ruyter said. “It’s the little things. Three of our last four games we’ve lost by one goal.”
Carson Janzen scored to pull the Lyncs within one at the 65-minute mark.
Sehome 3, Meridian 0 – Visiting Sehome scored in the first hald , but didn’t convert again until the 75th and 77rd minutes in its Northwest Conference win. Meridian coach Joe Spencer said his team wasn’t without chances, but the Mariners finished better than the Trojans did.
Bellingham 6, Anacortes 0 – Casey Carter scored two goals as host Bellingham rolled to a Northwest Conference win. In the final 20 minutes, Anders Mittet assisted goals by Oliver Waldo and Elan Maxim, and also had the Red Raiders’ final goal.
Lynden 5, Lakewood 1 – Nick Parris had a hat trick and an assist to help give visiting Lynden a Northwest Conference win. Parris assisted Caleb Hicks in the eighth minute to start the scoring, and then recorded a goal one minute later on an assist by Hicks. Ernesto Zamora also scored for the Lions.
Burlington-Edison 7, Ferndale 0 – The visiting Golden Eagles lost a Northwest Conference game to the host Tigers.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
13-0-0
10-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
11-2-1
9-1-1
Lynden (2A)
11-2-1
9-1-1
Sehome (2A)
7-3-4
7-1-3
Anacortes (2A)
7-5-1
6-4-1
Meridian (1A)
7-6-2
6-5-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-7-1
5-5-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-6-2
5-5-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-5-2
4-5-1
Ferndale (3A)
5-8-1
4-7-0
Blaine (2A)
4-9-1
3-7-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-10-2
1-9-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-10-2
0-9-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-12-1
0-10-1
