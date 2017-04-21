Bellingham vs. Sehome soccer gallery

Sehome’s Seamus Trueb, left, and Bellingham’s Christian Ramos try to head the ball in a 1-1 draw on Thursday, April 20 at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome’s Prithvi Randhawa, right, stops a shot by Bellingham’s Casey Carter in a 1-1 draw on Thursday, April 20 at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Bellingham’s Joe Worley, right, stops a shot by Sehome’s Seamus Trueb in a 1-1 draw on Thursday, April 20 at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com