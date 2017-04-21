Bellingham settles for tie with Sehome in key Northwest Conference matchup

The Bellingham Red Raiders and Sehome Mariners boys’ soccer teams finished in a 1-1 tie Thursday night at Civic Stadium.

The match remained scoreless until Bellingham took the lead in the 45th minute with a goal by forward Casey Carter.

Sehome struck back in the 70th minute, as Danny Fazio scored off an assist from senior Andrew Villareal.

Both teams took several more shots but couldn’t come up with another goal. The tie was Bellingham’s first of the season, and they remain in second place in the Northwest Conference standings behind undefeated Squalicum.

Sehome remains fourth in the NWC standings, behind third-place Lynden.

Coaches’ opinions

Bellingham head coach Matt Zigulis said the game was very competitive.

“It was one of those open, very typical Bellingham derbies between the city schools, and it was fun to watch,” he said. “Both teams created chances. (I’m) proud of my guys and proud of the competition.”

After a tough loss to Squalicum on Tuesday, coupled with other injuries, Sehome head coach Richard Henderson said he was happy with a draw.

“We didn’t play as well as we would have liked, possession-wise,” he said. “But the guys did great; we used everybody –all the (substitute players) – and it made an impact. I think, overall, a draw was a fair result.”

Up next

Bellingham (10-2-1, 8-1-1 NWC) plays Anacortes (7-4-1, 6-3-1 NWC) at Phillips 66 Soccer Park on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., while Sehome (6-3-4, 6-1-3 NWC) heads to Meridian High School (5-5-2, 4-4-1 NWC) next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.