Squalicum tops Sehome, remains undefeated

The Squalicum Storm boys’ soccer team continued its undefeated season with a 3-2 victory over the Sehome Mariners on Tuesday night at Civic Stadium.
The match stayed scoreless until the 33rd minute, when a kick from the Storm’s Ben Peterson snuck past Sehome goalie Prithvi Randhawa.
The Mariners answered four minutes later, as Danny Fazio scored off an assist from Dylan Cox to even the match at 1-all.
While Squalicum dominated offensively during the first half, Sehome struck back in the second, taking the lead off another Fazio goal – this time assisted by Seamus Trueb – in the 47th minute.
Storm’s Peterson makes waves
Squalicum’s Tyler Hughes, a senior, scored an unassisted goal in the 58th minute to tie the game, with midfielder Carl Peterson delivering the eventual game-winner in the 62nd minute.
“It was just a beautiful high school soccer game,” said head coach Joe McAuliffe. “Good mid-fields on both sides, trying to pick each other apart. (Sehome) was on the attack; they got up on us twice, and I’m really proud of the boys for rallying each time.”
McAuliffe was quick to complement Carl Peterson, who he said had “the most beautiful goal of the season.”
Peterson was a bit more matter-of-fact.
“We had to win the game somehow,” he said. “I saw the ball rolling and I struck it, and just backed it right into the top corner.”
Coming up next
Squalicum (12-0-0, 9-0-0 NWC) heads to Anacortes (7-3-1, 6-2-1 NWC) on Thursday night at 7 p.m., while Sehome (6-3-3, 6-1-2 NWC) faces its other crosstown rival, Bellingham (10-2-0, 8-1-0 NWC), at Civic Stadium Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
