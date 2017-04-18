These two players had big nights to help the Lynden soccer team keep rolling

Nick Parris scored two goals and logged an assist, while Caleb Hicks recorded a goal and two assists to help Lynden to its second straight victory with a 4-0 win over Mount Baker on Monday. The Lions have not lost in eight straight.
Parris scored 10 minutes in off an assist from Hicks, before making it 2-0 in the 57th minute off an assist from Ernesto Zamora. Hicks scored in the 70th off an assist from Parris, before Hicks assisted Jose Rios in the 77th to round out the scoring. Jonathan Lara got Lynden’s fourth shutout of the year.
Nooksack Valley 2, Lakewood 2: The Pioneers picked up their first points of the season with a NWC tie at Lakewood Monday. Nooksack remains a half-game behind the Cougars in the NWC standings.
Meridian 0, Granite Falls 0: The Trojans picked up a scoreless tie in a non-league game against the visiting Tigers on Monday. Entering play Tuesday, Meridian had not allowed a goal since a 4-0 win over Lakewood on April 11, but the Trojans have only scored one goal in the three games since, going 1-0-2 over that stretch.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
11-0-0
8-0-0
Lynden (2A)
9-2-1
7-1-1
Bellingham (2A)
9-2-0
7-1-0
Sehome (2A)
6-2-3
6-0-2
Anacortes (2A)
6-3-1
5-2-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-3-2
4-3-1
Meridian (1A)
5-4-2
4-3-1
Mount Baker (1A)
3-7-1
3-5-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
3-6-2
2-5-1
Blaine (2A)
3-7-1
2-5-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-7-1
2-6-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-6-2
1-5-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-8-2
0-7-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-10-1
0-8-1
