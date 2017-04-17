This Sehome senior will head to Highline College to play soccer

Sehome senior midfielder Fiona Dawson has signed her letter of intent to play soccer for Highline College in Des Moines, according to an email from Thurnderbirds assistant coach Chris Wells.
Dawson helped the Mariners finish tied for third in the Northwest Conference, reach the Class 2A Bi-District Tournament and go 13-5-1 overall last fall.
Dawson had a pair of assists in bi-district games against Lynden and Bellingham and logged four assists and a goal in a Sept. 27 win over Mount Baker.
