Lynden Christian soccer ties with Lakewood

Despite tying with Lakewood 1-1 on Saturday, Lynden Christian coach Brent De Ruyter said he felt his team didn’t execute as well as it could have.
“It was pretty disappointing,” De Ruyter said. “We didn’t take care of the little details and played very sloppy. When you do that, you give up things you shouldn’t.”
De Ruyter was referring to Lakewood’s goal in the 55th minute which broke a scoreless tie. The goal came on a corner kick that made it to the ground untouched before Jesus Alvarado booted it home. De Ruyter said his team should have cleared the ball before Alvarado had a chance to score.
Lynden Christian was able to rally in the 67th minute when Eli DenBleyker converted on a free kick pass by Carson Janzen that sailed past the wall of defenders and found DenBleyker’s foot.
“Eli made the perfect run,” De Ruyter said. “That was the best thing we did today.”
Meridian 1, Burlington-Edison 0 – Carlos Padilla-Solis scored visiting Meridian’s lone goal in the 20th minute on an assist by Kevin Galiano to earn a Northwest Conference win. Galiano was dribbling near the goal when Padilla-Solis sprinted past him and Galiano scooped the ball over a defender that Padilla-Solis slotted home.
Sehome 1, Sedro-Woolley 0 – Danny Fazio beat his defender and converted on a low-range shot shot in the 60th minute to give host Sehome a Northwest Conference win. Sehome had plenty of opportunities as the Mariners hit the crossbar four times, but weren’t able to convert on those chances.
Lynden 4, Anacortes 1 – Nick Parris scored two goals to help visiting Lynden earn a Northwest Conference win. Lynden and Anacortes had the same record entering play Saturday so Lynden coach Drew Smiley said this was a huge win for his team. Lezandru Liera and Jabriel Ortiz each had second-half goals to help the Lions pull away.
Bellingham 2, Ferndale 0 – Aaron and Casey Carter scored back-to-back goals to help give Bellingham a Northwest Conference win. Aaron was in the right place at the right time for his goal in the 20th minute as the ball slipped past Ferndale’s keeper and he tapped it in. Casey headed his goal in at the 22-minute mark on a cross from the right side that he was able to guide to the near post.
Squalicum 5, Blaine 2 – Tyler Hughes scored twice and assisted on another goal as Squalicum earned a Northwest Conference win. Connor Miller, Ale Tomasi and Mason Lloyd each scored to help the Storm remain undefeated on the season and in league play.
Mount Baker 9, Nooksack Valley 2 – The host Mountaineers won a Northwest Conference game against the Pioneers.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
11-0-0
8-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
9-2-0
7-1-0
Sehome (2A)
6-2-3
6-0-2
Lynden (2A)
8-2-1
6-1-1
Anacortes (2A)
6-3-1
5-2-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-3-2
4-3-1
Meridian (1A)
5-4-1
4-3-1
Mount Baker (1A)
3-6-1
3-4-1
Blaine (2A)
3-6-1
2-4-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
3-6-2
2-5-1
Ferndale (3A)
3-7-1
2-6-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-6-2
1-5-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-8-1
0-7-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-10-0
0-8-0
