High School Soccer

April 13, 2017 2:40 PM

These former Whatcom County high school soccer stars will now play together at WCC

By David Rasbach

The Whatcom Community College women’s soccer team on Thursday announced the signing of five Whatcom County seniors and a pair of area graduates. Joining the Orcas next fall will be JazLynn Ahrens, Carly Bannerman, Kylie Clark, Payton Fowler, Kayla Heidenreich, Payton Lunde and Micaela Pimento.

Ahrens, a senior forward at Ferndale, was selected second-team All-Northwest Conference after helping the Golden Eagles reach the Class 3A Northwest District Tournament and logging eight goals and five assists.

Bannerman, a defender who graduated from Ferndale in 2015, played her freshman season at St. Martin’s University in 2015, when she recorded a goal and two assists, and she was chosen first-team All-NWC in 2014.

Clark, a defender/midfielder who graduated from Bellingham in 2016, helped the Red Raiders to a 9-8-1 record and a berth in the Class 2A Bi-District Tournament in 2015.

Fowler, a senior midfielder at Squalicum, was a first-team All-NWC selection after helping the Storm to the NWC title with a team-high 17 goals and three assists last fall.

Heidenreich, s senior forward at Bellingham, was a first-team All-NWC selection after helping the Red Raiders get within one win of advancing to the Class 2A state playoffs and scored a team-high 18 goals last fall.

Lunde, senior forward at Meridian, earned second-team All-NWC honors after helping the Trojans reach the Class 1A state quarterfinals and leading her team with 16 goals and 10 assists.

Pimento, another senior forward at Meridian, also was selected second-team All-NWC despite missing a few games due to injury. She still managed to record three hat tricks and finished with 15 goals and six assists.

Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings

Athlete

School

Sport

College

JazLynn Ahrens

Ferndale

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Anthony Ball

Blaine

Football

Puget Sound

T.J. Bass

Mount Baker

Football

Idaho

Payton Fowler

Squalicum

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Riley Fritsch

Blaine

Football

Pacific Lutheran

Peyton Fullner

Lynden

Soccer

Central Washington

Christina Funk

Sehome

Soccer

Central Washington

Jessica Ganow

Sehome

Volleyball

Skagit Valley College

Mariah Gonzalez

Lynden

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Kiana Gray

Meridian

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Kayla Heidenreich

Bellingham

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Alice Hiebert

Bellingham

Soccer

Western Washington

Jacob Hommes

Lynden

Football

Northwestern College

Samantha Hruby

Sehome

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Matt James

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Maxwell Jeffrey

Ferndale

Baseball

Corban

Bekah Jensen

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Fort Lewis

Jocelyn Johnson

Bellingham

Volleyball

Colorado School of Mines

Morgan Jones

Bellingham

Soccer

Evergreen State

Buddy Juneau

Ferndale

Baseball

Everett CC

Austin Kelstrup

Blaine

Football

College of the Canyons

Rowan King

Squalicum

Swimming

Pacific

Elisa Kooiman

Lynden

Basketball

Northwest Nazarene

Jalen Kortlever

Blaine

Football

Benedictine

Sophia Lawrence

Bellingham

Volleyball

George Fox

Winterhawk Leighton

Ferndale

Football

Central Washington

Payton Lunde

Meridian

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Damek Mitchell

Squalicum

Basketball

Lewis-Clark State

Ben Peterson

Squalicum

Football

Air Force

Brisen Pearson

Bellingham

Swimming

Southwest Oregon CC

Jared Phillips

Blaine

Football

Pacific Lutheran

Micaela Pimento

Meridian

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Mason Rathkamp

Sehome

Soccer

Western Washington

Rachel Sande

Nooksack Valley

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Mason Shaw

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Gwen Schorr

Squalicum

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Kendra Steele

Squalicum

Soccer

Portland

Tanner Steele

Lynden

Football

Carroll College

Elissa Vreugdenhil

Cornerstone Christian

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Whitney Walker

Ferndale

Beach volleyball

Texas A&M-Kingsville

Ruby Watson

Sehome

Cross country/track

Rice

Brody Weinheimer

Lynden

Football

Pacific Lutheran

Jack Wendling

Squalicum

Football

Central Washington

Drew Westford

Ferndale

Softball

Fairfield

Sydney Wong

Squalicum

Swimming

San Diego

Joe Worley

Bellingham

Soccer

Skagit Valley College

Jackson Zerba

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Westminster College

NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.

