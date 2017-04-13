These former Whatcom County high school soccer stars will now play together at WCC

The Whatcom Community College women’s soccer team on Thursday announced the signing of five Whatcom County seniors and a pair of area graduates. Joining the Orcas next fall will be JazLynn Ahrens, Carly Bannerman, Kylie Clark, Payton Fowler, Kayla Heidenreich, Payton Lunde and Micaela Pimento.
Ahrens, a senior forward at Ferndale, was selected second-team All-Northwest Conference after helping the Golden Eagles reach the Class 3A Northwest District Tournament and logging eight goals and five assists.
Bannerman, a defender who graduated from Ferndale in 2015, played her freshman season at St. Martin’s University in 2015, when she recorded a goal and two assists, and she was chosen first-team All-NWC in 2014.
Clark, a defender/midfielder who graduated from Bellingham in 2016, helped the Red Raiders to a 9-8-1 record and a berth in the Class 2A Bi-District Tournament in 2015.
Fowler, a senior midfielder at Squalicum, was a first-team All-NWC selection after helping the Storm to the NWC title with a team-high 17 goals and three assists last fall.
Heidenreich, s senior forward at Bellingham, was a first-team All-NWC selection after helping the Red Raiders get within one win of advancing to the Class 2A state playoffs and scored a team-high 18 goals last fall.
Lunde, senior forward at Meridian, earned second-team All-NWC honors after helping the Trojans reach the Class 1A state quarterfinals and leading her team with 16 goals and 10 assists.
Pimento, another senior forward at Meridian, also was selected second-team All-NWC despite missing a few games due to injury. She still managed to record three hat tricks and finished with 15 goals and six assists.
Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings
Athlete
School
Sport
College
JazLynn Ahrens
Ferndale
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Anthony Ball
Blaine
Football
Puget Sound
T.J. Bass
Mount Baker
Football
Idaho
Payton Fowler
Squalicum
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Riley Fritsch
Blaine
Football
Pacific Lutheran
Peyton Fullner
Lynden
Soccer
Central Washington
Christina Funk
Sehome
Soccer
Central Washington
Jessica Ganow
Sehome
Volleyball
Skagit Valley College
Mariah Gonzalez
Lynden
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Kiana Gray
Meridian
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Kayla Heidenreich
Bellingham
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Alice Hiebert
Bellingham
Soccer
Western Washington
Jacob Hommes
Lynden
Football
Northwestern College
Samantha Hruby
Sehome
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Matt James
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Maxwell Jeffrey
Ferndale
Baseball
Corban
Bekah Jensen
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Fort Lewis
Jocelyn Johnson
Bellingham
Volleyball
Colorado School of Mines
Morgan Jones
Bellingham
Soccer
Evergreen State
Buddy Juneau
Ferndale
Baseball
Everett CC
Austin Kelstrup
Blaine
Football
College of the Canyons
Rowan King
Squalicum
Swimming
Pacific
Elisa Kooiman
Lynden
Basketball
Northwest Nazarene
Jalen Kortlever
Blaine
Football
Benedictine
Sophia Lawrence
Bellingham
Volleyball
George Fox
Winterhawk Leighton
Ferndale
Football
Central Washington
Payton Lunde
Meridian
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Damek Mitchell
Squalicum
Basketball
Lewis-Clark State
Ben Peterson
Squalicum
Football
Air Force
Brisen Pearson
Bellingham
Swimming
Southwest Oregon CC
Jared Phillips
Blaine
Football
Pacific Lutheran
Micaela Pimento
Meridian
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Mason Rathkamp
Sehome
Soccer
Western Washington
Rachel Sande
Nooksack Valley
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Mason Shaw
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Gwen Schorr
Squalicum
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Kendra Steele
Squalicum
Soccer
Portland
Tanner Steele
Lynden
Football
Carroll College
Elissa Vreugdenhil
Cornerstone Christian
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Whitney Walker
Ferndale
Beach volleyball
Texas A&M-Kingsville
Ruby Watson
Sehome
Cross country/track
Rice
Brody Weinheimer
Lynden
Football
Pacific Lutheran
Jack Wendling
Squalicum
Football
Central Washington
Drew Westford
Ferndale
Softball
Fairfield
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
Swimming
San Diego
Joe Worley
Bellingham
Soccer
Skagit Valley College
Jackson Zerba
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Westminster College
NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.
