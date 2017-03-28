Bellingham vs. Squalicum soccer gallery

Images from the varsity boy's soccer match between the Bellingham Red Raiders and the Squalicum Storm on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham midfielder Miles Henkel (2), front, and Squalicum forward Justice Chala (17) go for a header during the second half on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Squalicum goal keeper Ricardo Solano (00) makes a save after Bellingham forward midfielder Oliver Knickrehm (20) heads the ball during a corner kick in the first half on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham forward Aaron Carter (9), left, and Squalicum forward Ben Peterson (5) battle for the ball during the first half on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Squalicum forward Ben Peterson (5) takes a shot on goal during the first half against Bellingham on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham forward Casey Carter (7) and Squalicum midfielder Carl Peterson (25) battle for possesion during the first half on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham defender Grant Rienstra (13), left, battles with Squalicum forward Jonny Zavalza (8) at the edge of the penalty box during the first half on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham defender Grant Rienstra (13) slides in to steal the ball from Squalicum midfielder Connor Miller (24) during the first half on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham defender Grant Rienstra (13), right, slides in to steal the ball from Squalicum midfielder Connor Miller (24) during the first half on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Squalicum's Erin Brandt (13) towers over Bellingham forward Casey Carter while going for a header during the first half on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Squalicum goal keeper Ricardo Solano (00) stops an attempt by Bellingham forward Casey Carter (7) early in the first half on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham defender Oliver Knickrehm (20), right, tips the ball from Squalicum midfielder Carl Peterson (25) during the first half on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham defender Grant Rienstra (13), left, battles with Squalicum forward Jonny Zavalza (8) at the edge of the penalty box during the first half on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Jonny Zavalza (8) gets the ball stolen by Bellingham midfielder Spencer Sumpter (10), right, during the first half on Monday evening Mar. 27, 2017, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
