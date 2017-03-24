Janzen’s first hat trick helps Lynden Christian soccer over Nooksack

Carson Janzen’s first hat trick helped the Lynden Christian boys soccer team bounce back from an early deficit to beat Nooksack Valley 4-1 in a Northwest Conference game Friday.
David Flores put the Pioneers on top in the eighth minute with an unassisted goal, but Janzen evened the score in the 30th minute on a play off a punch by the Nooksack Valley keeper. He added another unassisted goal in the 51st minute, before Jordan Riddle set him up for his third goal of the game in the 61st minute.
“It was a fabulous effort by him,” Lyncs coach Brent De Ruyter said. “He was all over and beat several defenders on multiple occasions.”
Blake De Ruyter wrapped up the scoring off an assist from Derek Kamena.
While Janzen made the headlines, it was the LC defense that caught its coach’s eye.
“I felt our defense really improved today,” Brent De Ruyter said. “We spent a lot of time in training working on some details, and I felt they really executed them today.”
Bellingham 1, Sehome 0 – Anders Mittet scored on a touch pass from Connor Steward in the fifth minute and the Red Raiders made that goal stand in a non-league victory at Civic Stadium. Goalie Joe Worley made a number of outstanding saves for the shutout. “It was a very competitive game,” Bellingham coach Matt Zigulis said. “Both teams had a number of chances, and I’m surprised it was just a one-goal game.”
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
5-0-0
2-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
4-1-0
2-0-0
Sehome (2A)
2-2-1
2-0-0
Lynden (2A)
3-2-0
1-1-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
2-2-1
1-1-0
Ferndale (3A)
2-2-1
1-1-0
Anacortes (2A)
2-2-0
1-1-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-2-0
1-1-0
Meridian (1A)
2-2-0
1-1-0
Blaine (2A)
2-3-0
1-1-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-1-1
1-1-0
Lakewood (2A)
2-3-0
0-2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-4-0
0-2-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-4-0
0-2-0
Comments