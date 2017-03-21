How did Blaine knock off Ferndale in its NWC soccer opener?

A strong team effort and some confident play, especially on defense, proved to be enough for the Blaine boys soccer team to notch its second win this season, a 3-0 Northwest Conference victory over Ferndale on Tuesday.
“We had really good chemistry,” Borderites coach Giovanni Quesada said. “The team worked really well together. If you were to ask me for an MVP, I can’t give you one – they really worked together as a team today. They moved the ball from side to side and worked together on offense and defense.”
Alieu Diaw got the first goal eight minutes in off the first of two assists from Liam Lyons. Evan Potter scored the final two goals in the 18th and 70th minutes off assists from Colton Economy and Lyons.
Meridian 6, Mount Baker 1 – Jordan Birnel had two goals and three assists to lead the Trojans to an NWC victory over the Mountaineers. Also scoring for Meridian were Ernan Martinez, Kevin Galiano, Carlos Padilla-Solis and Noah Richardson, who recorded his first.
Sehome 1, Burlington-Edison 0 – Donny Fazio scored off an assist from freshman Jack Miller in the opening minutes, and the Mariners made that advantage stand for an NWC win. Sehome coach Richard Henderson praised the play of his defense, which kept the dangerous Tigers in front of the Mariners to avoid “getting punished” in a tightly played game.
Nooksack Valley 8, Bothel Cedar Park Christian 0 – The Pioneers picked up their first win under first-year coach Scott Martin, beating the Eagles in a nonleague game.
Anacortes 2, Lynden Christian 0 – The Lyncs were equal to the challenges presented by the Seahawks and the soft ground in a hard-tackling game through the first 65 minutes, before Sinjin Ledbe broke a scoreless tie when he put back in a rebound in traffic. Coach Brent De Ruyter credited goaltender Nolan Thomas for having a strong game for the Lyncs with eight saves.
Squalicum 3, Lynden 1 – Carl Peterson scored in the ninth minute off an assist from Bailey Wilson, and Ale Tomasi scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute to lift the Storm over the Lions in an NWC opener for both schools. Wilson picked up his second assist, setting up Tyler Hughes. Nick Parris notched Lynden’s only goal on a PK.
Baseball
Mount Vernon 7, Ferndale 6 – The Golden Eagles battled back with four runs in the top of the seventh and had the tying and winning runs on third and second with two outs but fell short in a nonleague loss to the Bulldogs. Orlando Alarcon went 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI, Max Jeffery went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and James Hinson was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Comments