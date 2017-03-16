Bellingham boys soccer blows past Marysville-Getchell

The Red Raiders used the wind to their advantage in the first half of a 4-1 win over Marysville-Getchell Thursday at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Three different Bellingham players scored goals in the first half to give the Red Raiders a 3-0 halftime lead.
In the 11th minute, Aaron Carter got Bellingham on the scoreboard with a goal on an assist by Spencer Sumpter.
Elan Maxim followed it up with a goal in the 32nd minute on an assist by Adelvin Pascual, who turned around in the 37th minute and scored on an assist by Connor Steward.
“It was a good showing,” Bellingham coach Matt Zigulis said. “As a team, we did very well to keep possession in the attacking third which created easy goals.”
Marysville-Getchell’s Ben Granger scored to open the second half, but Bellingham’s defense locked the Chargers down from there.
Grant Reinstra capped the game with a goal on an assist by Sumpter in the 80th minute.
Meridian 4, Nooksack Valley 0 – Kevin Galiano scored two goals to give the host Trojans a win over the Pioneers. Galiano’s first goal was in the 20th minute and was the only goal of the first half. Jordan Burnel scored in the 62nd minute and assisted on Galiano’s goal in the 66th minute. Carlos Padilla-Solis also had a goal on a penalty kick in the 44th minute.
Lynden Christian 2, Blaine 1 – Despite taking 19 shots, host Blaine only converted one as the Borderites fell to the Lyncs. Carson Janzen and Jalen Apol scored to put Lynden Christian up 2-0 at halftime. Blaine lone goal came in the 72nd minute by Kyle Sentkowski, but the Borderites weren’t able to rally.
Cedarcrest 5, Lynden 1 – After going into halftime tied 1-1, visiting Lynden ran out of gas in the second half due to playing the day before. Caleb Hicks scored the Lions only goal of the game in the 25th minute on an assist by Nick Parris. Parris was controlling the ball near Cedarcrest’s goal when he was hit and the ball squirted to Hicks, who buried the shot far post.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-0-1
0-0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Meridian (1A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
1-0-1
0-0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-0-1
0-0-0
Squalicum (3A)
1-0-0
0-0-0
