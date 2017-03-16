Parris, Zamora score twice to help Lynden beat LC soccer

2:01 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers" Pause

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

0:31 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Boomstick Workout"

0:31 Mariners 2017 commercials: "The Canó Show"

0:31 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Beyond the Flip"

0:31 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Happy Felix Day"

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?