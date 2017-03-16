Parris, Zamora score twice to help Lynden beat LC soccer

Nick Parris and Ernesto Zamora scored two goals each as visiting Lynden outpaced Lynden Christian to earn a 5-3 win Wednesday at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Lynden Christian was first on the scoreboard with a goal by Blake De Ruyter in the 7th minute on an assist by Derek Kamena.
But Parris answered right back with a goal two minutes later on an assist by Austin Anderson, and another goal assisted by Caleb Hicks in the 38th minute.
Lynden led 2-1 going into halftime and extended its lead in the 62nd minute when Hicks netted a free kick goal.
The Lyncs attempted to answer one minute later when Eli DenBleyker scored an unassisted goal, but Zamora put the game out of reach with goals in the 70th and 78th minutes.
“We knew we had our hands full,” Lynden Christian coach Brent De Ruyter said. “Nick is one of the best players in the conference. But I’m proud of what I saw from our guys today.”
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Blaine (2A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-0-1
0-0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0-0
0-0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
1-0-1
0-0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-0-1
0-0-0
Squalicum (3A)
1-0-0
0-0-0
