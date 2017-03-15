Squalicum shuts out Bellingham in boys soccer season opener

Squalicum’s two second-half goals were the difference in a tightly contested 2-0 win over Bellingham on Tuesday at Civic Stadium.
Six minutes after halftime, the Storm got on the board thanks to a goal by senior Jonny Zavalza on a cross by Tyler Hughes.
In the 76th minute, Mason Kyles tapped a free kick ricochet to Justice Chala who cleaned it up to give Squalicum a 2-0 lead.
Bellingham coach Matt Zigulis said both sides had chances, but Squalicum capitalized while the Red Raiders didn’t.
“We did more to create opportunities in the first half but couldn’t convert, and obviously they took advantage of their chances in the second half,” Zigulis said. “But it’s our first game, and there were a lot of positives.”
Bellingham’s Casey Carter was affecting the game on both sides in the first half, but was injured near the end and forced to sit out for the second half.
Ferndale 3, Meridian 2 – Ferndale’s Alejandro Fernandez broke a 2-2 tie in the 75th minute to give the host Golden Eagles a 3-2 win over Meridian on Tuesday at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Sam Boulos had a free kick from 10 yards inside midfield and placed the ball inside the box where Fernandez had a glancing header that found the back of the net. Josh Garza and Bruno Dornelas also scored goals for Ferndale.
“We missed a penalty kick in the first half that would have tied the game, and I thought the boys played harder and with more determination after that,” Ferndale coach Rigel Weis said. “We got back to basics and were much more calm.”
Kevin Galiano and Ernan Martinez scored first-half goals for Meridian.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Blaine (2A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-0-1
0-0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-0-0
0-0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-0-1
0-0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-0-1
0-0-0
Squalicum (3A)
1-0-0
0-0-0
