Squalicum vs. Bellingham boys soccer photo gallery

Bellingham’s Connor Steward (11) moves in for the steal on Squalicum’s Tyler Hughes (10) during the second half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham goal keeper Joe Worley (1) makes a save as teammate Bjorn Barrett (18) moves in for backup during the second half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Squalicum’s Jonny Zavalza 98), left, signals a penalty as teammate Bailey Wilson (1) attempts to stop Bellingham’s Spencer Sumpter (10) during the second half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham’s Spencer Sumpter (10), left, attempts to steal the ball from Squalicum’s Tyler Nguyen (22) during the first half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Belligham’s Aaron Carter (9), center, battles with Squalicum’s Connor Miller (24), left, and Carl Peterson (25) during the first half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Squalicum’s Tyler Hughes (10) and Bellingham’s Connor Steward (11) battle for the ball during the second half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Squalicum’s Mason lloyd (4), right) stops a kick by Bellingham’s Aaron Carter (9) during the first half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Squalicum goal keeper Ricardo Solano (00) directs his teammates during the first half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham’s Miles Henkel (2), left, and Spencer Sumpter (10) surround Squalicum’s Beck Werney 920), center, during the first half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Squalicum’s Carl Peterson (25), left, and Bellingham’s Connor Steward (11) chase after a loose ball during the first half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham’s Josh Norgard (12) and Squalicum’s Ramon Beltran (15) collide while attempting to head the ball during the first half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham’s Christian Ramos (3) and Squalicum’s Carl Peterson (25) collide while chasing the ball during the first half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
The Bellingham Red Raiders and the Squalicum Storm line up on the field prior to their game on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham’s Connor Steward (11) loses the ball as Squalicum’s Tyler Hughes (10) moves in during the first half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham defender Christian Ramos (3), right, attempts a sliding tackle on Squalicum midfielder Carl Peterson (25) during the first half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Squalicum midfielder Carl Peterson (25), back, steals the ball from Bellingham forward Aaron Carter (9), front, during the first half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Bellingham forward Aaron Carter (9), left, and Squalicum defender Tyler Nguyen (22) battle for the ball midfield during the first half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Squalicum midfielder Carl Peterson (25), left, battles with Bellingham defenseman Oliver Knickrehm (20) during the first half on Tuesday evening March 14, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
