February 7, 2017 5:00 AM

Which Bellingham soccer player will be staying close to home next fall?

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Bellingham senior Alice Hiebert says she’s dreamt of playing soccer for Western Washington University since watching former Red Raider Claire Morgan stayed close to home to play for the Vikings.

“It’s part of me – I wanted to go to that school, and I wanted to be a Viking,” Hiebert said.

On Friday, Hiebert made that dream a reality, signing her National Letter of Intent to play at WWU.

“I’m happy to play close to home,” said Hiebert, who chose her hometown school over Humboldt State. “The transition into college is going to be a lot easier for me than it will be for some people, knowing that my parents are close.”

Hiebert did everything she could to make sure her on-field transition was equally easy, electing to surpass her senior season playing for Bellingham so that she could focus on improving her strength and fitness levels after realizing at a summer camp at Western how important those aspects would be to being successful at the collegiate level.

“It was eye-opening,” said Hiebert, who said she plans to major in Nutrition. “It’s something I had never done before, but I’m already seeing the benefits during the spring season for my club team. I feel like I’m stronger on the ball.”

Hiebert, who will play midfielder and maybe a little on defense, will be reunited with coaches she’s worked with in the Whatcom Rangers program, as Western coach Travis Connell coached her for three years and she’s worked five years Vikings assistant Jamie Arthurs.

Red Raiders’ Johnson heading to Colorado

Bellingham senior middle blocker Jocelyn Johnson signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Colorado School of Mines on Friday.

The Orediggers are an NCAA Division II program that plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The school is located in Golden.

Johnson was a second-team All-Northwest Conference selection that helped lead the Red Raiders to the Class 2A State Tournament for the first time since 1991.

Ferndale quartet sign letters

They’ve been playing baseball together since they were 9 or 10, so it only made sense that they would celebrate moving on to the next stage of their playing careers together.

A quartet of Ferndale senior baseball players have signed their letters of intent over the past few months and Feb. 1 they celebrated their accomplishments together.

Maxwell Jeffrey’s signing with Corban University, an NAIA West school in Salem, Oregon, highlighted the group.

“I signed there because I love the program, love the coaches and I know I’m going to be able to grow academically, spiritually and athletically there,” Jeffrey said in a video produced by Ferndale following the celebration.

Signing Day at Ferndale High School from Ferndale Schools on Vimeo.

Jeffrey was a second-team All-Northwest Conference selection at shortstop as a junior.

The three other Ferndale signees will take the community college route – Matt James and Mason Shaw will head to Yakima Community College, while Buddy Juneau will play at Everett Community College.

James was a first-team All-NWC selection at catcher last year, while Shaw expects to pitch at Everett and Juneau was listed as an outfielder and pitcher as a Golden Eagle junior.

Blaine’s Kortlever heads to Benedictine College

Blaine senior Jalen Kortlever signed to play football for Benedictine College, a member of the NAIA’s Heart of America Conference in Atchison, Kansas.

Kortlever, who will play quarterback, said he made his choice over Arizona Christian, Dakota State and the University of Puget Sound.

“I visited a number of schools, and when it came down to it, they just didn’t feel like home as much as Benedictine did,” Korlever said.

Korlever said the Ravens utilize multiple styles to fit their personnel and who they are playing.

“They do whatever it takes to win,” said Kortlever, who plans to major in Business.

Kortlever, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Borderites, passed for 1,638 yards and 16 touchdowns last fall and helped Blaine reach the Class 2A bi-district playoffs. He was selected second-team All-2A Northwest Conference.

Bellingham’s Lawrence signs with George Fox

Bellingham senior libero Sophia Lawrence signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at George Fox University, an NCAA Division III school in the Northwest Conference located in Newberg, Oregon.

Lawrence was a first-team All-Northwest Conference selection after helping lead the Red Raiders to the Class 2A State Tournament for the first time since 1991.

Bellingham’s Jones to play soccer in Olympia

Bellingham senior midfielder Morgan Jones signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Evergreen State on Friday.

Jones helped the Red Raiders advance to the Class 2A bi-district playoffs and get within one win of qualifying for state.

Blaine’s Kelstrup to play JC football in California

Blaine senior Austin Kelstrup has signed his letter of intent to play football for College of the Canyons, a junior college in Santa Clarita, California.

Kelstrup, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman, helped the Borderites rush for 1,559 yards and 22 touchdowns and reach the Class 2A bi-district playoffs last fall. He was selected second-team All-2A Northwest Conference.

Bellingham’s Worley heads to Skagit

Bellingham senior goalkeeper Joe Worley signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Skagit Valley College on Friday.

Worley helped the Red Raiders limit opponents to 0.94 goals per game in 2016 and post four shutouts. He was selected first-team All-Northwest Conference and helped Bellingham advance to the 2A bi-district playoffs.

Bellingham’s Pearson to swim in Oregon

Bellingham senior Brisen Pearson has signed to swim for Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay.

The Lakers competed against four-year colleges during the regular season before and will head to the National Junior College Athletic Association championships in March.

Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings

Athlete

School

Sport

College

Anthony Ball

Blaine

Football

University of Puget Sound

T.J. Bass

Mount Baker

Football

Idaho

Peyton Fullner

Lynden

Soccer

Central Washington

Christina Funk

Sehome

Soccer

Central Washington

Jessica Ganow

Sehome

Volleyball

Skagit Valley College

Alice Hiebert

Bellingham

Soccer

Western Washington

Jacob Hommes

Lynden

Football

Northwestern College

Matt James

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Maxwell Jeffrey

Ferndale

Baseball

Corban University

Bekah Jensen

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Fort Lewis College

Jocelyn Johnson

Bellingham

Volleyball

Colorado School of Mines

Morgan Jones

Bellingham

Soccer

Evergreen State

Buddy Juneau

Ferndale

Baseball

Everett CC

Austin Kelstrup

Blaine

Football

College of the Canyons

Rowan King

Squalicum

Swimming

Pacific

Elisa Kooiman

Lynden

Basketball

Northwest Nazarene

Jalen Kortlever

Blaine

Football

Benedictine College

Sophia Lawrence

Bellingham

Volleyball

George Fox

Winterhawk Leighton

Ferndale

Football

Central Washington

Damek Mitchell

Squalicum

Basketball

Lewis-Clark State College

Ben Peterson

Squalicum

Football

U.S. Air Force Academy

Brisen Pierson

Bellingham

Swimming

Southwest Oregon CC

Jared Phillips

Blaine

Football

University of Puget Sound

Mason Shaw

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Kendra Steele

Squalicum

Soccer

Portland

Tanner Steele

Lynden

Football

Carroll College

Whitney Walker

Ferndale

Beach volleyball

Texas A&M Kingsville

Ruby Watson

Sehome

Cross country/track

Rice

Jack Wendling

Squalicum

Football

Central Washington

Drew Westford

Ferndale

Softball

Fairfield University

Sydney Wong

Squalicum

Swimming

University of San Diego

Joe Worley

Bellingham

Soccer

Skagit Valley College

Jackson Zerba

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Westminster College

NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.

