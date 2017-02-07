Which Bellingham soccer player will be staying close to home next fall?

Bellingham senior Alice Hiebert says she’s dreamt of playing soccer for Western Washington University since watching former Red Raider Claire Morgan stayed close to home to play for the Vikings.
“It’s part of me – I wanted to go to that school, and I wanted to be a Viking,” Hiebert said.
On Friday, Hiebert made that dream a reality, signing her National Letter of Intent to play at WWU.
“I’m happy to play close to home,” said Hiebert, who chose her hometown school over Humboldt State. “The transition into college is going to be a lot easier for me than it will be for some people, knowing that my parents are close.”
Hiebert did everything she could to make sure her on-field transition was equally easy, electing to surpass her senior season playing for Bellingham so that she could focus on improving her strength and fitness levels after realizing at a summer camp at Western how important those aspects would be to being successful at the collegiate level.
“It was eye-opening,” said Hiebert, who said she plans to major in Nutrition. “It’s something I had never done before, but I’m already seeing the benefits during the spring season for my club team. I feel like I’m stronger on the ball.”
Hiebert, who will play midfielder and maybe a little on defense, will be reunited with coaches she’s worked with in the Whatcom Rangers program, as Western coach Travis Connell coached her for three years and she’s worked five years Vikings assistant Jamie Arthurs.
Red Raiders’ Johnson heading to Colorado
Bellingham senior middle blocker Jocelyn Johnson signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Colorado School of Mines on Friday.
The Orediggers are an NCAA Division II program that plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The school is located in Golden.
Johnson was a second-team All-Northwest Conference selection that helped lead the Red Raiders to the Class 2A State Tournament for the first time since 1991.
Ferndale quartet sign letters
They’ve been playing baseball together since they were 9 or 10, so it only made sense that they would celebrate moving on to the next stage of their playing careers together.
A quartet of Ferndale senior baseball players have signed their letters of intent over the past few months and Feb. 1 they celebrated their accomplishments together.
Maxwell Jeffrey’s signing with Corban University, an NAIA West school in Salem, Oregon, highlighted the group.
“I signed there because I love the program, love the coaches and I know I’m going to be able to grow academically, spiritually and athletically there,” Jeffrey said in a video produced by Ferndale following the celebration.
Jeffrey was a second-team All-Northwest Conference selection at shortstop as a junior.
The three other Ferndale signees will take the community college route – Matt James and Mason Shaw will head to Yakima Community College, while Buddy Juneau will play at Everett Community College.
James was a first-team All-NWC selection at catcher last year, while Shaw expects to pitch at Everett and Juneau was listed as an outfielder and pitcher as a Golden Eagle junior.
Blaine’s Kortlever heads to Benedictine College
Blaine senior Jalen Kortlever signed to play football for Benedictine College, a member of the NAIA’s Heart of America Conference in Atchison, Kansas.
Kortlever, who will play quarterback, said he made his choice over Arizona Christian, Dakota State and the University of Puget Sound.
“I visited a number of schools, and when it came down to it, they just didn’t feel like home as much as Benedictine did,” Korlever said.
Korlever said the Ravens utilize multiple styles to fit their personnel and who they are playing.
“They do whatever it takes to win,” said Kortlever, who plans to major in Business.
Kortlever, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Borderites, passed for 1,638 yards and 16 touchdowns last fall and helped Blaine reach the Class 2A bi-district playoffs. He was selected second-team All-2A Northwest Conference.
Bellingham’s Lawrence signs with George Fox
Bellingham senior libero Sophia Lawrence signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at George Fox University, an NCAA Division III school in the Northwest Conference located in Newberg, Oregon.
Lawrence was a first-team All-Northwest Conference selection after helping lead the Red Raiders to the Class 2A State Tournament for the first time since 1991.
Bellingham’s Jones to play soccer in Olympia
Bellingham senior midfielder Morgan Jones signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Evergreen State on Friday.
Jones helped the Red Raiders advance to the Class 2A bi-district playoffs and get within one win of qualifying for state.
Blaine’s Kelstrup to play JC football in California
Blaine senior Austin Kelstrup has signed his letter of intent to play football for College of the Canyons, a junior college in Santa Clarita, California.
Kelstrup, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman, helped the Borderites rush for 1,559 yards and 22 touchdowns and reach the Class 2A bi-district playoffs last fall. He was selected second-team All-2A Northwest Conference.
Bellingham’s Worley heads to Skagit
Bellingham senior goalkeeper Joe Worley signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Skagit Valley College on Friday.
Worley helped the Red Raiders limit opponents to 0.94 goals per game in 2016 and post four shutouts. He was selected first-team All-Northwest Conference and helped Bellingham advance to the 2A bi-district playoffs.
Bellingham’s Pearson to swim in Oregon
Bellingham senior Brisen Pearson has signed to swim for Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay.
The Lakers competed against four-year colleges during the regular season before and will head to the National Junior College Athletic Association championships in March.
Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings
Athlete
School
Sport
College
Anthony Ball
Blaine
Football
University of Puget Sound
T.J. Bass
Mount Baker
Football
Idaho
Peyton Fullner
Lynden
Soccer
Central Washington
Christina Funk
Sehome
Soccer
Central Washington
Jessica Ganow
Sehome
Volleyball
Skagit Valley College
Alice Hiebert
Bellingham
Soccer
Western Washington
Jacob Hommes
Lynden
Football
Northwestern College
Matt James
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Maxwell Jeffrey
Ferndale
Baseball
Corban University
Bekah Jensen
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Fort Lewis College
Jocelyn Johnson
Bellingham
Volleyball
Colorado School of Mines
Morgan Jones
Bellingham
Soccer
Evergreen State
Buddy Juneau
Ferndale
Baseball
Everett CC
Austin Kelstrup
Blaine
Football
College of the Canyons
Rowan King
Squalicum
Swimming
Pacific
Elisa Kooiman
Lynden
Basketball
Northwest Nazarene
Jalen Kortlever
Blaine
Football
Benedictine College
Sophia Lawrence
Bellingham
Volleyball
George Fox
Winterhawk Leighton
Ferndale
Football
Central Washington
Damek Mitchell
Squalicum
Basketball
Lewis-Clark State College
Ben Peterson
Squalicum
Football
U.S. Air Force Academy
Brisen Pierson
Bellingham
Swimming
Southwest Oregon CC
Jared Phillips
Blaine
Football
University of Puget Sound
Mason Shaw
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Kendra Steele
Squalicum
Soccer
Portland
Tanner Steele
Lynden
Football
Carroll College
Whitney Walker
Ferndale
Beach volleyball
Texas A&M Kingsville
Ruby Watson
Sehome
Cross country/track
Rice
Jack Wendling
Squalicum
Football
Central Washington
Drew Westford
Ferndale
Softball
Fairfield University
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
Swimming
University of San Diego
Joe Worley
Bellingham
Soccer
Skagit Valley College
Jackson Zerba
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Westminster College
NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.
