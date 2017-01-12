Which Whatcom County girls soccer players were selected all-state?

Squalicum senior midfielder Kendra Steele was selected to the Class 3A All-State Girls Soccer first team by the Washington State Soccer Coaches Association, which released the teams late Wednesday.
Steele was the only Whatcom County player to be selected first-team all-state by the coaches, but five other are players were honored.
Steele, who was selected the Northwest Conference Offensive MVP and The Bellingham Herald’s All-Whatcom County Girls Soccer Player of the Year, scored 16 goals and logged seven assists last fall despite often hanging back and not joining the Storm’s offensive attack in her role as a holding midfielder. She helped Squalicum (14-3-2) win the NWC title and advance to the 3A Northwest District Playoffs.
Steele, an outstanding student that helped the Storm claim a 3A academic state title last fall, one year after winning a Class 2A state title on the field, has committed to play for the University of Portland.
A pair of Lynden players made the second-team 2A squad – junior forward Sierra Smith and senior midfielder Peyton Fullner. The duo helped the Lions (12-7-1) reach the 2A state playoffs for the first time since 1992.
Fullner was a first-team all-NWC and All-Whatcom County selection after scoring 12 goals and adding 15 assists. She served as a team captain and will play soccer next year for Central Washington.
Smith also was a first-team All-NWC and All-Whatcom County selection after scoring 18 goals this fall.
Bellingham senior midfielder Kayla Heidenreich received honorable mention recognition on the 2A team, as did Sehome sophomore forward Hannah Moore. Heidenreich scored a team-high 18 goals, while Moore recorded 13 goals and five assists. Both were first-team All-NWC and All-Whatcom County selections.
Meridian goalkeeper Sydney Gospodinovich also received honorable mention recognition in Class 1A after she was selected the All-NWC Defensive MVP and to the All-Whatcom County team and helped Meridian advance to the 1A state quarterfinals with a goals-against average of about one and seven shutouts.
Camas’ Maddie Kemp (4A), Bellevue’s Jojo Harbor (3A), Ridgefield’s Taryn Ries (2A), Overlake’s Jaquelin Nordhoff (1A) and St. George’s Lydia Bergquist (2B/1B) were selected the all-state MVPs of their respective classifications.
WSSCA All-State 2016 Girls Soccer Teams
Class 4A
MVP: Maddie Kemp, Camas
Coach of the Year: Roland Minder, Camas
First Team
Forwards: Maddie Kemp, Soph. Camas; Summer Yates, Jr. Chiawana; Brooke Chandler, Sr. Eastlake; Mariah Van Halm, Jr. Issaquah.
Midfielders: Ameera Hussen, Sr. Todd Beamer; Olivia Van derJagt, Sr. Kentridge; Claire Neder, Sr. Mead; Natalie Nagle, Sr. West Valley Yakima.
Defenders: Marissa Carpenter, Jr. Skyline; Jordan Thompson, Sr. Sumner; Sean Eaton, Jr. Issaquah; Sarah Davidson, Sr. Camas; Marley Lefore, Sr. Camas.
Goalkeeper: Kelsee Winston, Sr. Hanford
Second Team
Forwards: Alyssa Tomasini, Sr. Camas; Jenna Killman, Sr. Olympia; Sophia Chilczuk, Sr. Kentridge; Kailin Wiley, Jr. Kamiak; Katie Greene, Sr. Mead.
Midfielders: Jadyn Edwards, Jr. Jackson; Alexie Morris, Sr. Kamiak; Emily Sugimoto, Sr.Kentridge; Hannah Taie, Sr. Camas; Dani Mendoza, Jr. Hanford.
Defenders: Mia Pardon, Sr. Gonzaga Prep; Hallie Johnson, Jr. Puyallup; Grace Klinkenberg, Sr. Kentridge; Katie Anderson, Sr. Mead.
Goalkeeper: Anna Smith, Jr. Skyline.
Honorable Mention
Forwards: Grace Eversaul, Sr. Skyview; Rikki Meyers, Sr. Jackson; Karlee Stueckle, Jr. Emerald Ridge.
Midfielders: Jordan Karnes, Soph. West Valley Yakima; Darby Doyle, Sr. Gonzaga Prep; Brooke Asbury, Jr. Tahoma; Sadie Newsom, Sr. Hanford.
Defenders: Blake Danna, Jr. Hanford; Ava Giovanola, Jr. Skyline; Lauryn Peters, Sr. West Valley Yakima; Lexi Maslowski, Jr. Kentwood; Anna Hager, Jr. West Valley Yakima.
Goalkeeper: Hannah Roberts, Soph. Kentwood.
Class 3A
MVP: Jojo Harbor, Bellevue
Coach of the Year: Peter Cochran, Bellevue
First Team
Forwards: Leahi Manthei, Sr. Gig Harbor; Jojo Harbor, Sr. Bellevue; Mckenzie Buell, Sr. Arlington; Mckaley Goffard, Sr. Southridge; Lauren Hudson, Jr. Central Kitsap; Bea Franklin, Soph. Seattle Prep.
Midfielders: Sophie Hirst, Jr. Seattle Prep; Lauren Brown, Jr. Shorecrest; Kendra Steele, Sr. Squalicum; Kaylee Coatney, Fr. Bonney Lake.
Defenders: Laura Roberts, Sr. Seattle Prep; Haley Thomas, Sr. Southridge; Kia Mackey, Sr. Edmonds-Woodway; Kali Knepper, Sr. Arlington; Emily Russell, Sr. Southridge.
Goalkeeper: Hannah Hicks, Jr. Edmonds-Woodway.
Second Team
Forwards: Ellie Shull, Sr. Edmonds-Woodway; Kate Doyle, Fr. Roosevelt; Kaysie Bruce, Sr. Gig Harbor.
Midfielders: Kaite Foster, Sr. Bellevue; Bailey Post, Sr. Stanwood; Helena Reischling, Soph. Seattle Prep; Anna Montemor, Sr. Snohomish.
Defenders: Scotti Russell, Sr. Wilson; Katy Mockett, Sr. Holy Names; Maud van der Kooi, Sr.
Bellevue.
Goalkeeper: Brielle Schrader, Jr. Arlington.
Honorable Mention
Forwards: Espy Sanchez, Jr. Stanwood; Katie O’Kane, Fr. Bishop Blanchet; Emma Cox, Jr. Mountain View.
Midfielders: Sophie Butterfield, Sr. Bellevue; Emily Kussick, Sr. Roosevelt; Taylor Nielsen, Jr. Seattle Prep; Madison Grande, Soph. Peninsula.
Defenders: Nikki Leishman, Sr. Lynnwood; Molly Carden, Jr. Edmonds-Woodway; Tahila Miears, Sr. Arlington; Jada Edelbrock, Sr. Snohomish.
Goalkeeper: Sadie Morriss, Sr. Lakeside.
Class 2A
MVP: Taryn Ries, Ridgefield
Coach of the Year: Filomon Afenegus, Columbia River
First Team
Forwards: Talia Daigle, Sr. Archbishop Murphy; Ellie Walker, Sr. Columbia River; Thao Nguyen, Soph. Lindbergh; Dominique Velazquez, Sr. Othello.
Midfielders: Taryn Ries, Sr. Ridgefield; Annabelle Hall, Jr. White River; Mary Loy, Sr. Highline; Briann George, Sr. North Kitsap.
Defenders: Katie Anthony, Sr. Columbia River; Kayse Smack, Sr. Tumwater; Bella Southwell, Fr. Orting; Allyson Findlay, Sr. Hockinson.
Goalkeeper: Sienna Camp, Sr. Fife.
Second Team
Forwards: Sydney Banyai, Sr. Orting; Bella Foos, Sr. Tumwater; Jamie Fassler, Sr. Prosser; Sierra Smith, Jr. Lynden.
Midfielders: Shannon Frucci, Sr. East Valley Spokane; Hanna Troy, Soph. Olympic; Caroline Adams, Sr. Archbishop Murphy; Peyton Fullner, Sr. Lynden.
Defenders: Emily Schwartz, Sr. Archbishop Murphy; Kya Scott, Fr. Fife; Reyna Schedler, Sr. Ellensburg; Maia Larsen, Jr. North Kitsap; Sophie Landers, Jr. Columbia River.
Goalkeeper: Karie Bromley, Sr. East Valley Spokane.
Honorable Mention
Forwards: Sydney Lowe, Jr. Black Hills; Cailey Divelbiss, Soph. Orting; Chloe Gallhaus, Soph. East Valley Spokane; Hannah Moore, Soph. Sehome.
Midfielders: Kaylee Martinez, Sr. Othello; Kayla Heidenreich, Sr. Bellingham; Stephanie Moore, Sr. Tumwater; Makena Carr, Jr. Liberty.
Defenders: Taryn Baxter, Soph. East Valley Spokane; Alyssa Friddle, Fr. Orting; Briana Martinez, Jr. Selah.
Goalkeeper: Kellie Cahill, Sr. Orting.
Class 1A
MVP: Jaquelin Nordhoff, Overlake
Coach of the Year: Overlake, Sally Goodspeed
First Team
Forwards: MacKenzie Ellertson, Soph. Kings Way Christian; Kam Fiscus, Soph. La Salle; Nicole Souply, Jr. Cascade Christian; Molly Thies, Sr. Cashmere; Katie Stella, Jr. Kings.
Midfielders: Jaquelin Nordoff, Soph. Overlake; Lauren Richardson, Jr. Cascade; Emily Peters, Sr. Klahowya; Grace Terrill, Fr. Cle Elum.
Defenders: Nicole Jacobsen, Sr. Kings; Margaret Sneeringer, Sr. Seattle Academy; Tayler Kelly, Sr. Cascade; Hannah Echelbarger, Sr. Kings.
Goalkeeper: Maddie Nielsen, Sr. Kings.
Second Team
Forwards: Mireya Grey, Sr. Seattle Academy; Ashley Parton, Jr. Cascade; Smith Hunter, Fr. Overlake; Cynthia Cuevas, Sr. Granger.
Midfielders: Brixie Mendoza, Jr. Naches Valley; Alexis Jones, Sr. Okanogan; Claire Diede, Jr. Kings; Emmy Moore, Soph. Deep Park.
Defenders: Abbi Echelbarger, Sr. Kings; Lily Pierce, Soph. Deer Park; Cindy Vasquez, Sr. Cascade; Jillyan Taylor, Jr. Okanogan.
Goalkeeper: Kierstin Patefield, Sr. Cascade Christian.
Honorable Mention
Forwards: Alex Hobbs, Soph. Overlake; Jill Townsend, Sr. Okanogan; Courtney Stark, Sr. Deer Park; Alyssa Figy, Jr. Lakeside 9-Mile Falls; Hailey Brandner, Sr. Cascade Christian.
Midfielders: Bailey Whitney, Soph. Warden; Taylor Olson, Sr. Overlake; Cami Knishka, Jr. Cashmer; Hailey Sargent, Jr. Klahowya; Katie Kershaw, Sr. La Salle; Hannah Mitchell, Sr. Lakeside 9-Mile Falls; Clara Erickson, Sr. University Prep.
Defenders: Lily Pimentel, Sr. Highland; Ashton Riner, Sr. Connell; Elli Kimes, Sr. Cashmere; Skyler Reep, Sr. La Salle.
Goalkeeper: Sydney Gospodinovich, Sr. Meridian.
Class 2B-1B
MVP: Lydia Bergquist, Saint George’s School
Coach of the Year: Mark Rickard, Saint George’s School
First Team
Forwards: Devanie Kleemeyer, Sr. Adna; Holli Edminster, Sr. Adna; Lydia Bergquist, Fr. Saint George’s School; Natalie Coleman, Sr. Kalama.
Midfielders: Kenya Lorton, Sr. Adna; Kaylee Couder, Fr. Crosspoint Academy; Maddy Christiansen, Soph. Saint George’s School; Mary Neder, Jr. Saint George’s School.
Defenders: Emily Mickelson, Jr. Kalama; Alison Day, Sr. Saint George’s School; Jenikka Poppe, Jr. Adna; Madison Hull, Jr. Kalama.
Goalkeeper: Lauren Ochoa, Jr. Liberty Bell.
Second Team
Forwards: Ally Bacon, Jr. Toledo; Kjirstin Hopfer, 8th, Ocosta; Darby Soliday, 8th, Davenport.
Midfielders: Loryn Moore, Soph. Lake Roosevelt; Cambrie Rickard, 8th, Saint George’s School; Payton Aselton Fr. Adna.
Defenders: Megan Sylvain, Jr. Life Christian; Maggie Howsden, Jr. Winlock; Samantha Martinez, Soph. Bridgeport.
Goalkeeper: Piper Rutzer, Jr. Crosspoint Academy.
Comments