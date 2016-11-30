They’ve been standouts for four years, so why shouldn’t they be named All-NWC MVPs?

For the better part of the past four years, nobody has done it better in Whatcom County than Squalicum midfielder Kendra Steele and Meridian goalkeeper Sydney Gospodinovich.
The Northwest Conference girls soccer coaches confirmed that when they released their All-Northwest Conference selections late Monday, naming Steele the league’s Offensive Most Valuable Player and Gospodinovich its Defensive MVP.
Neither player is a stranger to the All-NWC list. Gospodinovich was a first-team selection as a freshman in 2013 and a second-team pick in 2014. Steele was a second-team pick as a freshman while playing for Bellingham and a first-team selection last year as a junior with the Storm.
This year, Steele was likely the league’s most well-rounded player, as she had four multiple-goal games, a three-assist game and helped the Storm post nine shutouts and win the NWC title before seeing its bid to win a third straight state title end in the 3A Northwest District Tournament.
Gospodinovich helped the Trojans tie for third in the Northwest Conference standings and advance to the Class 1A state quarterfinals – the furthest any NWC team went this fall. She had seven shutouts and helped Meridian limit opponents to 1.2 goals per game.
Steele was joined on the first team by defender Olivia Benner and forward Payton Fowler.
Lynden wrapped up its most successful girls soccer season in program history, which included its first trip to state, with three players selected to the first team: forward Sierra Smith, midfielder Peyton Fullner and defender Ali VanZanten.
Joining VanZanten and Benner on the first-team defense were Sehome’s Maddy Hooker and Ferndale’s Alex McBeath, while Ferndale’s Rachel Neher was the first-team goalkeeper.
The first-team midfield included Fullner, Anacortes’ Morgan Drawdy, Bellingham’s Kayla Heidenreich, Lynden Christian’s Libby Hielkema and Burlington-Edison’s Delaney Watson.
First-team forward selections included Fowler, Smith, Sehome’s Hannah Moore and Anacortes’ Gabby Ronngren.
Whatcom County second-team selections were Bellingham’s Eden Fawcett; Ferndale’s Jazzy Ahrens, Paige Devine, Kate Neher and Christiana Salinas; Meridian’s Payton Lunde, Mali Mack, Miceala Pimento and Ryley Zapien; Mount Baker’s Molly Lynch; and Sehome’s Christina Funk.
2016 All-Northwest Conference Girls Soccer Team
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Kendra Steele, Squalicum, Sr.
Defensive Most Valuable Player: Sydney Gospodinovich, Meridian, Sr.
Coach of the Year: Carlos Melendez, Lynden
First team
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Olivia Benner
Squalicum
D
Jr.
Morgan Drawdy
Anacortes
MF
Sr.
Payton Fowler
Squalicum
F
Sr.
Peyton Fullner
Lynden
MF
Sr.
Kayla Heidenreich
Bellingham
MF
Sr.
Libby Hielkema
Lynden Christiain
MF
So.
Maddy Hooker
Sehome
D
Sr.
Alex McBeath
Ferndale
D
Jr.
Hannah Moore
Sehome
F
So.
Rachel Neher
Ferndale
GK
Jr.
Gabby Ronngren
Anacortes
F
So.
Sierra Smith
Lynden
F
Jr.
Ali VanZanten
Lynden
D
So.
Delaney Watson
Burlington-Edison
MF
Sr.
Second team
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Jazzy Ahrens
Ferndale
F
Sr.
Della Babcock
Sedro-Woolley
MF
Jr.
Paige Devine
Ferndale
MF
Jr.
Eden Fawcett
Bellingham
D
So.
Christina Funk
Sehome
MF
Sr.
Jenny Gustafson
Burlington-Edison
GK
Jr.
Payton Lunde
Meridian
F
Sr.
Molly Lynch
Mount Baker
D
Sr.
Mali Mack
Meridian
D
So.
Kate Neher
Ferndale
F
Sr.
Miceala Pimento
Meridian
F
Sr.
Christiana Salinas
Ferndale
MF
Sr.
Lexy Watson
Burlington-Edison
D
So.
Ryley Zapien
Meridian
MF
Sr.
