Meridian girls soccer eliminated from state in shutout

Meridian allowed two goals in the first half and couldn’t regroup in a 2-0 loss to Overlake in a Class 1A State Tournament elimination game Saturday at Interlake High School.
The first Overlake goal was scored in the 12th minute off a corner kick. The next was on a penalty kick.
Meridian coach Terri Tigert said Overlake was just more aggressive.
“They played with more pressure and took our possession game out of it,” Tigert said. “They attacked the ball more than we could.”
Tigert said her team has much to be proud of.
“They were very consistent,” Tigert said. “Every girl on our team had an opportunity to play and try out different positions. It’s something to be proud of when you finish tied for third in a league like ours.”
