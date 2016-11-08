Lynden girls soccer falls in first round of state playoffs

It was a matchup between a Lynden team that hadn’t been to the state playoffs since 1992 and a North Kitsap team making its sixth state playoff appearance in seven years.
Facing those odds, the Lions held their own.
Goalkeeper Annika Vadset recorded a shutout to make Emily Shipley’s goal stand as host North Kitsap blanked Lynden 1-0 in the first round of the 2A state tournament on Tuesday. It was Vadset’s 12th shutout of the season.
North Kitsap scored in the 19th minute when Shipley put a ball past Lynden sophomore goalie Keira Anderson. Briann George assisted on the goal.
Lynden (12-7-1) missed an opportunity to tie in the 78th minute when senior midfielder Peyton Fullner shot over the crossbar.
“I put in an extra forward and pushed everybody up,” Lynden coach Carlos Melendez said. “We just weren’t able to get a shot on target.”
Melendez said the game was a good first step for a program that has been trying to change its culture.
“It’s tough to reflect now, but we don’t want to lose sight of what we accomplished,” Melendez said. “We accomplished what we set out to by making it to state.”
North Kitsap (13-5-1) won a first-round game at state for the first time since 1998. The Vikings advance to the quarterfinals and will play at Columbia River on Saturday.
