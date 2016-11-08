Lynden girls soccer heads to state for first time since ’92; now Lions want a win

Lynden at North Kitsap
The Lynden girls’ soccer team makes its first appearance in the state playoffs since 1992 and seeks its first state win Tuesday, Nov. 8, when it travels to play North Kitsap, a team seeking its first state playoff win since 1998.
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: North Kitsap High School
Scouting the Lions
Coach: Carlos Melendez
League: Northwest Conference
District: Northwest/Sea-King (No. 2 seed)
State appearances: One (0-1)
State titles: None
The Lions’ 4-0 win over Mountlake Terrace on Oct. 29 was their first win in the Class 2A Northwest District Tournament. They went on to beat Sehome 2-1 in the semifinals to earn their first trip to state since 1992, when they lost to Tolt. Liberty ended Lynden’s hopes of winning the district title, handing the Lions a 5-1 loss on Nov. 5. That loss ended a nine-game winning streak. Lynden is led offensively by Kali Spady, who had three goals against Mountlake Terrace, and Peyton Fullner. Freshman Keylie Hershey got the shutout in goal for Lynden. The Lions have scored three or more goals 10 times, including nine times since Sept. 29. The shutout of the Hawks was Lynden’s sixth of the season.
Scouting the Vikings
Coach: Greg St. Peter
League: Olympic League
District: West Centeral (No. 2 seed)
State appearances: 16 (7-17)
State titles: None
North Kitsap makes is sixth state playoff appearance in seven years but is seeking its first state win since the 1998 quarterfinals. Last year, the Vikings lost to Shorecrest 3-2 in the first round. North Kitsap beat River Ridge 7-0 and Orting 1-0 in the first two rounds of the 2A West Central District Tournament, but fell 1-0 to Five in Saturday’s championship game. Briann George scored the Vikings’ first three goals in the win over River Ridge. The Vikings have scored three or more goals eight times this season, whil posting a shutout 10 times, including in five straight games before falling to Fife.
