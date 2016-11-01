Prep Soccer: Lynden girls get big win over Sehome, lock up spot at state

Peyton Fullner scored twice as the Lynden High School girls soccer team defeated Sehome 2-1 in a rainy 2A Northwest District tournament semifinal game Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Civic Stadium.
The Lions advanced to the 2A district championship match and secured a spot at state.
The Mariners (13-4-1) struck first, taking the lead at the 32-minute mark when Hannah Moore delivered a goal off a free kick from Fiona Dawson.
Fullner tied it for Lynden (12-5-1) in the 50th minute and scored the tiebreaking goal in the 70th minute.
Coach Carlos Melendez said weather played a factor in Lynden’s play.
“It was the tale of two halves,” he said. “I thought the first half, the wind played a factor. So we kind of made the adjustment and saw that it was a lot stronger than we actually anticipated before the game. So having the wind in the second half was a huge bonus for us.”
Star of the game
Melendez credited Fullner, who began the match at forward because the team was without one of its captains, for her role in the victory.
Fullner, a senior, was ecstatic about the outcome.
“It felt amazing,” she said of getting both Lions goals. “I’m beyond proud of our team, because we’ve never been to state before. We did it.”
Sehome coach Andria Fountain was disappointed with the outcome but happy with her team’s performance.
“We gave it a good effort,” Fountain said. “We didn’t make any huge mistakes or any lapses; they just got a couple nice goals. We had a lot of opportunities (but) their keeper came up with some good saves.”
What it means
Lynden collected its 10th consecutive win, a span in which the Lions have outscored their opponents 43-8. They’ll travel to Issaquah to face Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m.
Sehome plays Archbishop Murphy at Liberty on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m.
