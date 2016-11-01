Squalicum ekes out district tournament win in penalty kick shootout

Squalicum High School won a nail-biter, going to penalty kicks to eliminate Marysville-Getchell 2-1 in a 3A Northwest District Tournament match Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Both teams scored within the first five minutes but went scoreless for the next 75 minutes. Squalicum missed its first penalty kick, but strong play by goalie Miranda Rodriguez helped the Storm stay in it.
Payton Fowler, Kendra Steele, Jaden Nguyen and Sophie Nguyen scored on their chances. Squalicum won the shootout and the match after a Marsyville-Getchell player missed a shot wide right to give the Storm a 4-3 advantage.
“It was nice to see us bounce back after Saturday’s loss to Stanwood,” coach Jose Rodriguez said. “We did a good job of possessing the ball and creating havoc.”
Squalicum will play Shoreline on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Shoreline Stadium.
