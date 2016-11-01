Hielkema’s hat trick boosts Lynden Christian to district tourney win

After a lighting problem delayed the start, Lynden Christian High School created its own energy and earned a 3-2 win over University Prep in the 1A Bi-District Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Interlake High.
Libby Hielkema gave the Lyncs an early spark by scoring in the second minute on an assist by Bailee Den Bleyker. Lynden Christian didn’t score again in the first half, but Hielkema made sure in the second half her team’s season wouldn’t be over yet.
Hielkema put home a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, then completed her hat trick six minutes later on an assist by Den Bleyker.
“She was huge tonight,” coach Brent De Ruyter said. “We had her out top and then holding the middle at the end. She was everywhere.”
Lynden Christian will play Meridian in a winner-to-state match Saturday, Nov. 5.
