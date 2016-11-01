Bellingham girls soccer records shutout in district elimination game

Peyton Schwinger scored two goals and had an assist in Bellingham’s 4-0 2A Bi-District elimination match against Mountlake Terrace on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Civic Stadium.
Schwinger scored the first two goals for the Red Raiders, and both were assisted by Kylie Mitchell. Schwinger returned the favor to Mitchell in the 27th minute to give Bellingham a 3-0 lead at halftime.
“It’s exciting to see Peyton going again,” coach Mark Wright said. “She’s just a really good finisher, and Kylie did a good job of posting up and finding her off the pass.”
Senior Morgan Jones scored the final goal in the 42nd minute on assists by Ali Krell and Kaelyn Devaney. Wright said his three seniors – Jones, Mitchell and Kayla Heidenreich – have been pushing the team in the postseason.
“Morgan was a monster in the middle of the field,” Wright said. “Kayla plays with an unbelievable motor, too.”
Comments