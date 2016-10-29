Sehome tops Bellingham for third time this season

Sehome senior Christina Funk is enjoying getting the chance to use her head more than she did in defensive roles in her first two girls soccer seasons.
Funk deftly scored her third header goal of the season off an assist from Fiona Dawson with 11 minutes to play, wrapping up third-seeded Sehome’s 3-1 win over sixth-seeded Bellingham in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Northwest Bi-District Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Civic Field.
“Christina didn’t have many chances to score in her first two years, but we’ve moved her up in our offense,” said Sehome coach Andria Fountain, whose team was eager to make up for missing the postseason last year after qualifying for the state tournament in each of the coach’s first nine seasons.
The Mariners (13-3-1), who led the Northwest Conference with 62 goals in the regular season, will face Lynden (11-5-1) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Civic. The winner clinches a state tournament berth, and the loser remains alive in the consolation bracket.
Bellingham (8-9-1), which suffered its third close loss to Sehome this year, will meet Mountlake Terrace (7-9-2) in an elimination game Tuesday at 3 p.m. to open a tripleheader at Civic.
Goaltender RANSON is SHARP
Fountain praised goalie Camryn Ranson, one of Sehome’s seven starting seniors, for making nine saves in her first full game in goal, although she came in with extensive playing time. She shut out Bellingham until Morgan Jones scored Bellingham’s 52nd goal of the year off an assist from Eden Fawcett with eight minutes left and Sehome up 3-0.
“Camryn had a great game,” Fountain said. “She came in well prepared and made several key saves (with six in the first half as the Mariners built momentum).”
Sophomores MOORE, PAGNOTTA strike
Hannah Moore and Sophia Pagnotta, both fleet sophomore strikers for Sehome, scored on power drives in the 10th and 37th minutes,. Neither said she keeps track of her goals, but they lead Sehome with more than 10 apiece. Pagnotta was assisted by Anna Miller, and Moore scored unassisted.
“We did what we had to do,” said Fountain, recalling how Bellingham beat her team last season. “We wanted to get that lead early.”
WRIGHT PROUD of Bellingham
Bellingham coach Mark Wright, whose squad also lost 2-1 and 2-0 to Sehome this season, said his team enjoyed “an inspired effort.”
“Our three seniors (Kayla Heidenreich, Kylie Mitchell and Jones) really gutted it out,” he said. “Sehome’s speed in space beat us on the first two goals.”
Sehome has some ‘UNFINISHED BUSINESS’
“We have some unfinished business with Lynden,” Fountain said, referring to her team’s special motivation -- a historically rare 3-2 Northwest Conference loss to the Lions, which was the second of Lynden’s nine consecutive wins to date.
Sehome senior starters Ilana Pechthalt, Zoe Dietrich, Maddy Hooker and Maddie Knutsen played well in holding back the Red Raiders’ onslaught, along with fellow seniors Funk, Ranson and Dawson.
