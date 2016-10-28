What’s next after Squalicum won back-to-back Class 2A girls’ soccer state titles?

After winning the Class 2A state title the past two years, the Squalicum girls’ soccer team already has added another trophy this fall – the Class 3A academic state title.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Friday, Oct. 28, announced its academic champions for the 2016 fall sports season, and the Storm was the lone Whatcom County team to earn some hardware.
Squalicum, which is led by first-year coach Jose Rodriguez and won its fourth straight Northwest Conference title, posted a cumulative grade-point average of 3.830 to earn its first academic state title.
The Storm (13-1-2) resumes its quest to win an on-field championship for a third straight year Saturday, Oct. 29, when it hosts Stanwood in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A Northwest District Tournament in a 1 p.m. game at Civic Stadium.
The game is the middle of a Whatcom County soccer triple-header, as Lynden will host Mountlake Terrace at 11 a.m. and Sehome hosts Bellingham at 3 p.m. in a pair of Class 2A Northwest District Tournament quarterfinals.
