Heidenreich has hat trick; Bellingham advances in girls soccer

Kayla Heidenreich had a hat trick in Bellingham’s 4-1 soccer playoff win over Sedro-Woolley on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Civic Stadium.
The Red Raiders will play Sehome on Saturday at Civic Stadium in the double-elimination portion of the Class 2A District Tournament.
Heidenreich had two goals in the first half on assists by Kaelyn Devaney and Ali Krell, and one in the 66th minute assisted by Devaney again. Morgan Jones scored in the 46th minute on an assist by Krell.
Coach Mark Wright said it took a while for both teams to settle down but that seniors Heidenreich, Jones and Kylie Mitchell attacked the game and did a lot to energize it. Another key player for Bellingham was center back Lucy Mantha.
“Lucy had a tough time at first,” Wright said. “As the game progressed, though, she got her feet underneath her.”
