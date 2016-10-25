Steele helps Squalicum cap fourth straight NWC soccer title

Kendra Steele had two goals and an assist to help the Squalicum girls soccer team put the finishing touches on its fourth straight Northwest Conference title with a 3-0 victory over Sedro-Woolley on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The win extended the Storm’s unbeaten streak in NWC play to 58 games, dating to the 2012 season.
“Each year, the teams are slightly different,” said coach Jose Rodriguez, who is in his first year leading the program. “I’m proud of how they came together and built their own identity and worked hard to get to this point. ... There are definitely new faces on the team, and they’re all quality players. They all have something to bring to the table, and they all contribute in one form or another.”
Payton Fowler put the Storm on the board on an assist from Steele in the seventh minute. Steele added her goals in the 14th minute on an assist by Riley Fowler and unassisted in the 52nd.
The shutout was Squalicum’s ninth of the season and sixth straight.
The Storm next hosts Stanwood in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A Northwest District Tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Civic Stadium.
“I think this was a good game to get us ready for Saturday,” Rodriguez said. “They responded well. We played for the most part pretty sharp soccer.”
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
13-1-2
11-0-2
Ferndale (3A)
11-3-1
9-2-1
Meridian (1A)
12-3-1
9-3-1
Lynden (2A)
10-5-1
9-3-1
Sehome (2A)
12-3-0
9-3-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
10-4-2
9-4-0
Anacortes (2A)
9-7-0
8-5-0
Bellingham (2A)
7-8-1
7-5-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-8-1
5-7-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-9-1
4-8-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-12-0
3-10-0
Blaine (2A)
2-13-1
1-11-1
Mount Baker (1A)
1-14-1
1-11-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-16-0
0-13-0
