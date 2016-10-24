Lyncs use speed to earn district tournament win

After watching Cedar Park Christian High School’s girls soccer team on tape over the weekend, Lynden Christian coach Brent De Ruyter was confident his team could take advantage of some weak spots in its Class 1A Northwest District Tournament first-round match Monday, Oct. 24.
“Being on a wide grass field, I knew speed would be at our advantage because we could find gaps,” De Ruyter said. “Because of that, we knew that we could get opportunities.”
And the Lyncs got plenty of opportunities. Sophomore midfielder Libby Hielkema finished with a hat trick and an assist and junior forward Bailee Den Bleyker had two goals and an assist to lead Lynden Christian to a 5-0 win.
Hielkema started the scoring in the 20th minute, and Den Bleyker scored the next two goals to put the Lyncs ahead 3-0 at halftime. De Ruyter said he told his players at halftime the big key was to work on possession and when the time came to finish.
Hielkema did just that in the 53rd and 60th minutes to put away Cedar Park. Senior goaltender Kait Heeringa had four saves, including one where she came out of the net and won a one-on-one matchup to keep the shutout.
“It was just a great team win,” De Ruyter said. “A great start to the postseason.”
Sultan 2, Mount Baker 1 – The visiting Mountaineers lost a Class 1A Northwest District Tournament first-round match to Sultan. No other information was available at press time.
