Cedar Park Christian vs. Lynden Christian district soccer gallery

Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian hosts Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Northwest District girls' soccer tournament in Lynden, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com