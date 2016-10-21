Spady scores twice, leads Lynden to NWC soccer victory over Sedro

Despite some sloppy conditions Friday, Oct. 21, the Lynden girls’ soccer team emerged with a 3-0 Northwest Conference victory over visiting Sedro-Woolley.
Kali Spady led the way for the Lions, scoring a pair of goals in the 11th and 42nd minutes.
“She probably had her best game of the season,” Lynden coach Carlos Melendez said.
Peyton Fullner scored Lynden’s third goal in the 38th minute and assisted on the second of Spady’s goals. Sierra Smith and Isabelle Jacob picked up the other two assists.
“We have a big one coming up against Bellingham (4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Bender Fields),” Melendez said. “We’re trying to work our way into the top four so we can get a first-round bye (in the Class 2A Northwest District Tournament.”
Bellingham 7, Mount Baker 0 – Hannah McAtee had a hat trick and Kylie Mitchell scored twice to lead the Red Raiders to the victory. Ali Krell and Eden Fawcett each added a goal. Loren Williams had her fifth shutout of the season in goal. “I’m proud of my girls,” Bellingham coach Mark Wright said. “We’re getting ready for the postseason.”
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
12-1-2
10-0-2
Ferndale (3A)
11-3-1
9-2-1
Meridian (1A)
12-3-1
9-3-1
Sehome (2A)
12-3-0
9-3-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
10-3-2
9-3-0
Lynden (2A)
9-5-1
8-3-1
Bellingham (2A)
7-7-1
7-4-1
Anacortes (2A)
8-7-0
7-5-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
7-8-1
5-7-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-8-1
4-7-1
Lakewood (2A)
3-12-0
2-10-0
Blaine (2A)
2-12-1
1-10-1
Mount Baker (1A)
1-14-1
1-11-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-16-0
0-13-0
