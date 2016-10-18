Sehome stops Meridian winning streak in girls soccer

The Sehome High School girls soccer team defeated Meridian 1-0 in a rainy Northwest Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Meridian High School.
The game was scoreless through the first half, but Sehome forward Sophia Pagnotta scored the winning goal toward the end of the second half.
“I thought we finished very well,” said Sehome coach Andria Fountain. “We came out a little slow in the first half. I felt like we were kind of on the defensive the first half. So (in) the second half, I’m much happier that we came out attacking a little bit more and eventually got the one goal that made a difference in the game.”
Sehome recorded seven shots on goal, and Meridian had eight. Sehome goalkeeper Tatum Devlin had four saves for the Mariners, and Camryn Ranson had five.
Meridian recorded three saves.
Star of the game
Pagnotta, a sophomore, scored the only goal.
What it means
Sehome (11-3-0, 8-3-0 NWC) collected its second win in a row, while Meridian (12-2-1, 9-2-1 NWC) had a seven-game win streak broken.
Up next
Sehome plays Lynden Christian on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Phillips 66 Soccer Park, and Meridian takes on Anacortes on its home turf.
