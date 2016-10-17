Fullner subs in at goalie for Lynden, helps record shutout of Lakewood

Peyton Fullner was forced to play goalie for the first half of Lynden’s 4-0 win over Lakewood due to a sick Eden Wadhams and filled in without missing a beat Monday, Oct. 17, at Lakewood High School.
“She was quick off her line, and her punts were right where they needed to be,” coach Carlos Melendez said.
Lynden led 2-0 at halftime after Sierra Smith and Maddie Nolte scored in the sixth and 13th minutes. Melendez moved Fullner to midfield in the second half, and the senior assisted on goals by Smith and Amanda Mata.
“She stepped up when we needed her to,” Melendez said. “It shows how much of a leader she is on the team.”
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Meridian (1A)
12-1-1
9-1-1
Squalicum (3A)
10-1-2
8-0-2
Ferndale (3A)
10-2-1
8-1-1
Lynden (2A)
8-5-1
7-3-1
Sehome (2A)
10-3-0
7-3-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-3-2
6-3-0
Anacortes (2A)
7-6-0
6-4-0
Bellingham (2A)
5-7-1
5-4-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
6-7-1
4-6-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-7-1
2-6-1
Lakewood (2A)
3-10-0
2-8-0
Blaine (2A)
2-10-1
1-8-1
Mount Baker (1A)
1-11-1
1-8-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-14-0
0-11-0
